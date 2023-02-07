Physical 100 winners & eliminations: All quest results

Here’s your guide to all of the winners and eliminations in Physical 100 so far, with the results of each quest updated as the show goes on.
Physical: 100 is a new Korean reality series on Netflix. The premise is simple: 100 people of varying ages, physiques, and genders, go head to head in a series of gruelling challenges to win lots of money.
“Over nine episodes, these brawny demigods who tout an unreal amount of strength will go head-to-head, faced with challenges such as dangling from a bar suspended above a pool to Ssireum — a traditional form of Korean wrestling,” the steaming platform wrote.
So, if you’re wanting to keep up-to-date on Physical 100, here’s a comprehensive guide to all the winners, eliminations, and quest results so far.
Contents
Physical 100 quest results: Winners & eliminations
Below, we’ve broken down the results of each “quest” (the show’s name for challenges).
Every episode of Physical: 100 ends on a cliffhanger, so it can be quite difficult to keep up with who’s left the contest and those who’ve been victorious.
To make it easier, we’ve simply listed the winners and eliminations for each quest. We will update this article when the results of each quest are confirmed.
Physical 100: Quest 0
Quest 0 was technically a pre-quest challenge. Contestants were forced to hang from a metal frame by their arms for as long as possible, and the winners gained a “privilege” in the first official quest.
They were split into two groups, meaning there were two winners.
Winners
- Kim Min-cheol
- Kim Kyeong-bae
Kim Min-cheol managed to hang for the longest time, so he was the overall winner when it came to getting the advantage in the next challenge.
Eliminations
There were no eliminations in this round.
Physical 100: Quest 1
Quest 1 had a 50% survival rate. Contestants were pitted against each other in a one-on-one fight for possession of a ball. Whoever was holding the ball when the time ran out won the quest.
They had a choice of two arenas: one was a playground with lots of obstacles to climb and hide behind, the other was a sandy pool with nowhere to run.
Those eliminated were forced to smash up the white moulds of their torsos with a hammer.
Winners
- Kim Min-cheol
- Cha Hyun-seung
- Yang Hak-seon
- Shin Bo Mi-rae
- Im Jeong-yun
- Seol Ki-kwan
- Yun Sung-bin
- Jo Jin-hyeong
- Park Hyung-geun
- Shim Eu-ddeum
- Miracle
- An Da-jeong
- Nippert
- Park Jin-yong
- Lee Jun-myeong
- Song A-reum
- Miho
- Ma Sun-Ho
- Jang Eun-sil
- Kim Sang-wook
- Jang Seong-min
- Nam Kyung-jin
- Kim Ye-hyun
- Jjang Jae
- Hwang Bit Yeo Ul
- Woo Jin-young
- Kim Da-young
- Seo Ha-yan
- Ovan
- Jung Hae-min
- Kwak Myung-sik
- Tarzan
- Kim Kang-min
- Choo Sung-hoon
- Son Hee-chan
- Kim Sik
- Lee Min U
- Lee Guk-young
- Ju Dong-jo
- Bang Ji-hoon
- Jeong Han-saem
- Bang Seong-hyeok
- Park Ji Su
- Choi Sung-hyuk
- Kang Han
- Son Hee-dong
- Seong Chi-hyun
- Park Jong-hyeok
- DBO
- Jo Jin-hyeong
Eliminations
- Kim Ji-wook
- Kim Kyung-yin
- Jeon Young
- Choi Hyun-mi
- Ha Je-yong
- Agent H
- Lee Dae-won
- Hong Beom-seok
- Kim Chun-ri
- Elaine
- Kim Byeong-jin
- Lee Ye-ji
- Kim Kyeong-baek
- YOYO
- Florian Krapf
- Yoo Ga-ram
- Miho
- Caro
- Kkang Mi
- BBULKUP
- Park Min-ji
- Park Jung-ho
- Jo I Taek
- Lee So-young
- Jo Yeon-joo
- Kim Jeong-uk
- Chae Wan-ki
- Lee Dah-yun
- Lee Juh-yung
- Jeong Bo-kyeong
- Shin Se-gae
- Choi In-ho
- Yoon Jun-hyeop
- Shin Dong-guk
- Vita Mikju
- Carlos
- Austin Kang
- Park Seon-kwan
- Jeon Min-seok
- Yoo Sang-hoon
- Kim Gil-hwan
- Kim Sung-jun
- Yun Seok-hwan
- Kim Eun-ji
- Lee Yong Seung
- Kim Sung-hun
- Kim Ji-han
- Kang Chun-il
- Choi Kyu-tae
- Choi Min-yong
Physical 100: Quest 2
In Quest 2, the remaining contestants split themselves up into teams of five. Together, they raced to build a bridge and fill a tube with as much sand as possible within the time limit.
To make it clearer, we’ll break down the winners in this quest by teams and their members, and the same with the eliminations.
The order of the lists match indicate who competed against each other. For example, if Team 10 is first in the winners’ section and Team 2 is first in the eliminations section, they competed, and so on.
Winners
- Team 10
- Jang Eun-sil
- Seo Ha-yan
- Yang Hak-seon
- Miho
- Park Hyung-geun
- Team 7
- Ma Sun-Ho
- Kim Kang-min
- Jeong Han-saem
- Miracle
- Song A-reum
- Team 1
- Yun Sung-bin
- Son Hee-dong
- Cha Hyun-seung
- Seol Ki-kwan
- Kim Sik
- Team 4
- Choo Sung-hoon
- Shin Bo Mi-rae
- Woo Jin-yong
- Kim Min-cheol
- Nippert
- Team 8
- Jo Jin-hyeong
- Jung Hae-min
- Park Jin-yong
- Cho Jung-myung
- Kim Da-young
Eliminations
- Team 2
- Nam Kyung-jin
- Park Ji Su
- Son Hee-chan
- Jjang Jae
- Hwang Bit Yeo Ul
- Team 6
- Kim Sang-wook
- Ovan
- Joo Dong-jo
- An Da-jeong
- Bang Ji-hoon
- Team 9
- Jang Seong-min
- Kim Ye-hyun
- Seong Chi-hyun
- Choi Sung-hyuk
- Lee Guk-young
- Team 5
- Tarzan
- Shim Eu-ddeum
- DBO
- Im Jeong-yun
- Bang Seong-hyeok
- Team 3
- Kwak Myung-sik
- Park Jong-hyeok
- Kang Han
- Lee Jun-myeong
- Lee Min U
Physical 100: Quest 2.5
Quest 2.5 was exclusively for those who were eliminated in Quest 2. The contestants were taken to another room, where they found their torsos hanging from the ceiling.
The game was simple: hold onto the rope to stop your torso from falling, and the last five holding their rope re-enter the competition.
Winners
- Seong Chi-hyun
- Choi Sung-hyuk
- Shim Eu-ddeum
- Kim Sang-wook
- Lee Jun-myeong
And those are all the winners and eliminations in Physical 100 so far. Check back for updates, and have a look at our other content from the show below:
