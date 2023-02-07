Physical 100 winners & eliminations: All quest results

Here’s your guide to all of the winners and eliminations in Physical 100 so far, with the results of each quest updated as the show goes on.

Physical: 100 is a new Korean reality series on Netflix. The premise is simple: 100 people of varying ages, physiques, and genders, go head to head in a series of gruelling challenges to win lots of money.

“Over nine episodes, these brawny demigods who tout an unreal amount of strength will go head-to-head, faced with challenges such as dangling from a bar suspended above a pool to ​​Ssireum — a traditional form of Korean wrestling,” the steaming platform wrote.

So, if you’re wanting to keep up-to-date on Physical 100, here’s a comprehensive guide to all the winners, eliminations, and quest results so far.

Contents

Physical 100 quest results: Winners & eliminations

Below, we’ve broken down the results of each “quest” (the show’s name for challenges).

Every episode of Physical: 100 ends on a cliffhanger, so it can be quite difficult to keep up with who’s left the contest and those who’ve been victorious.

To make it easier, we’ve simply listed the winners and eliminations for each quest. We will update this article when the results of each quest are confirmed.

Physical 100: Quest 0

Netflix

Quest 0 was technically a pre-quest challenge. Contestants were forced to hang from a metal frame by their arms for as long as possible, and the winners gained a “privilege” in the first official quest.

They were split into two groups, meaning there were two winners.

Winners

Kim Min-cheol

Kim Kyeong-bae

Kim Min-cheol managed to hang for the longest time, so he was the overall winner when it came to getting the advantage in the next challenge.

Eliminations

There were no eliminations in this round.

Physical 100: Quest 1

Netflix

Quest 1 had a 50% survival rate. Contestants were pitted against each other in a one-on-one fight for possession of a ball. Whoever was holding the ball when the time ran out won the quest.

They had a choice of two arenas: one was a playground with lots of obstacles to climb and hide behind, the other was a sandy pool with nowhere to run.

Those eliminated were forced to smash up the white moulds of their torsos with a hammer.

Winners

Kim Min-cheol

Cha Hyun-seung

Yang Hak-seon

Shin Bo Mi-rae

Im Jeong-yun

Seol Ki-kwan

Yun Sung-bin

Jo Jin-hyeong

Park Hyung-geun

Shim Eu-ddeum

Miracle

An Da-jeong

Nippert

Park Jin-yong

Lee Jun-myeong

Song A-reum

Miho

Ma Sun-Ho

Jang Eun-sil

Kim Sang-wook

Jang Seong-min

Nam Kyung-jin

Kim Ye-hyun

Jjang Jae

Hwang Bit Yeo Ul

Woo Jin-young

Kim Da-young

Seo Ha-yan

Ovan

Jung Hae-min

Kwak Myung-sik

Tarzan

Kim Kang-min

Choo Sung-hoon

Son Hee-chan

Kim Sik

Lee Min U

Lee Guk-young

Ju Dong-jo

Bang Ji-hoon

Jeong Han-saem

Bang Seong-hyeok

Park Ji Su

Choi Sung-hyuk

Kang Han

Son Hee-dong

Seong Chi-hyun

Park Jong-hyeok

DBO

Jo Jin-hyeong

Eliminations

Kim Ji-wook

Kim Kyung-yin

Jeon Young

Choi Hyun-mi

Ha Je-yong

Agent H

Lee Dae-won

Hong Beom-seok

Kim Chun-ri

Elaine

Kim Byeong-jin

Lee Ye-ji

Kim Kyeong-baek

YOYO

Florian Krapf

Yoo Ga-ram

Miho

Caro

Kkang Mi

BBULKUP

Park Min-ji

Park Jung-ho

Jo I Taek

Lee So-young

Jo Yeon-joo

Kim Jeong-uk

Chae Wan-ki

Lee Dah-yun

Lee Juh-yung

Jeong Bo-kyeong

Shin Se-gae

Choi In-ho

Yoon Jun-hyeop

Shin Dong-guk

Vita Mikju

Carlos

Austin Kang

Park Seon-kwan

Jeon Min-seok

Yoo Sang-hoon

Kim Gil-hwan

Kim Sung-jun

Yun Seok-hwan

Kim Eun-ji

Lee Yong Seung

Kim Sung-hun

Kim Ji-han

Kang Chun-il

Choi Kyu-tae

Choi Min-yong

Physical 100: Quest 2

Netflix

In Quest 2, the remaining contestants split themselves up into teams of five. Together, they raced to build a bridge and fill a tube with as much sand as possible within the time limit.

To make it clearer, we’ll break down the winners in this quest by teams and their members, and the same with the eliminations.

The order of the lists match indicate who competed against each other. For example, if Team 10 is first in the winners’ section and Team 2 is first in the eliminations section, they competed, and so on.

Winners

Team 10 Jang Eun-sil Seo Ha-yan Yang Hak-seon Miho Park Hyung-geun

Team 7 Ma Sun-Ho Kim Kang-min Jeong Han-saem Miracle Song A-reum

Team 1 Yun Sung-bin Son Hee-dong Cha Hyun-seung Seol Ki-kwan Kim Sik

Team 4 Choo Sung-hoon Shin Bo Mi-rae Woo Jin-yong Kim Min-cheol Nippert

Team 8 Jo Jin-hyeong Jung Hae-min Park Jin-yong Cho Jung-myung Kim Da-young



Eliminations

Team 2 Nam Kyung-jin Park Ji Su Son Hee-chan Jjang Jae Hwang Bit Yeo Ul

Team 6 Kim Sang-wook Ovan Joo Dong-jo An Da-jeong Bang Ji-hoon

Team 9 Jang Seong-min Kim Ye-hyun Seong Chi-hyun Choi Sung-hyuk Lee Guk-young

Team 5 Tarzan Shim Eu-ddeum DBO Im Jeong-yun Bang Seong-hyeok

Team 3 Kwak Myung-sik Park Jong-hyeok Kang Han Lee Jun-myeong Lee Min U



Physical 100: Quest 2.5

Quest 2.5 was exclusively for those who were eliminated in Quest 2. The contestants were taken to another room, where they found their torsos hanging from the ceiling.

The game was simple: hold onto the rope to stop your torso from falling, and the last five holding their rope re-enter the competition.

Winners

Seong Chi-hyun

Choi Sung-hyuk

Shim Eu-ddeum

Kim Sang-wook

Lee Jun-myeong

And those are all the winners and eliminations in Physical 100 so far. Check back for updates, and have a look at our other content from the show below:

