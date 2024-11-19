Arcane Season 2 fans spot heart-breaking Jinx change in Act 2

Just in case you weren’t crying enough already after Arcane Season 2 Act 2, there’s a subtle change in Jinx since the League of Legends show’s first season and it’s like an emotional gut punch.

Jinx herself has been put through the wringer from the very beginning. Formerly known as Powder, she lost her mother at a young age, before accidentally killing her adoptive brothers and father, Vander.

After Vi momentarily abandoned her, Silco took her under his wing, making her the Jinx she is today. Although Vi tried to bring Powder back in the first season, they are sworn enemies at the start of Arcane Season 2.

However, they’ve been brought together once more for a number of reasons, the first being the discovery that Warwick is Vander. But there’s another reason for Jinx’s change of heart: her adoptive baby sister, Isha.

Jinx changes for Isha in Arcane Season 2 Act 2

Since Isha, aka “Baby Jinx”, came into her life, she’s become more compassionate and taken to the role of big sister like a duck to water. As one eagle-eyed fan noticed, Jinx’s industrial workshop has since become a lot brighter.

Given how much attention goes into the creation of the Netflix animated show, it’s likely this was intentional, reflecting Jinx’s happier mindset and her efforts to make Isha comfortable.

It’s heartbreaking to see due to what happens at the end of Arcane Season 2 Part 2. After a full-on battle breaks out at the commune, Vander is transformed back into Warwick and he throws Jinx to the side.

Isha, wanting to protect her mentor, grabs Jinx’s Hextech gun and shoots directly at the beast. We still don’t know who’s died, but one thing’s for certain: it will change the dynamic of their found family forever.

Over on the Arcane subreddit, a fan shared the side-by-side comparison of Jinx’s lair, writing, “Her life became brighter.”

“Don’t do this to me,” said one in response, while another wrote, “Deep down, Jinx just wants to have a happy family. She isn’t interested in leading the rebellion or taking revenge from Piltover.”

Netflix Jinx just wants Isha to be happy

A third added, “From beginning to end, Jinx just wants to be loved.” And a fourth agreed, “Vi did too – just let these girlies be sisters for once and let them be happy. It was ROBBED from us.”

The lighting isn’t the only thing that Jinx fixed to make Isha more comfortable either, with many praising the Fortiche animators’ attention-to-detail.

“The little detail I really liked was that Jinx really made that corner for Isha, for her place to be a little brighter for her,” said one.

“She got rid of or moved all the stuff that had been there haunting her – especially the dolls of Claggor and Milo – and completely replaced it to be Isha’s little safe haven. The fort, the little crystals as a banner, the added lights, anything to make it a somewhat cozy space.”

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

Arcane Season 2 Part 3 drops on Netflix on November 23. While you wait, be sure to check out the Season 2 soundtrack, the most traumatizing scene so far, and the most powerful Arcane characters ranked.