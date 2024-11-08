Arcane creators tease “meaty” Season 2 finale will be longest of the series

Dexerto caught up with Arcane creators Alex Yee and Christian Linke, who revealed the Season 2 finale is going to be “meaty”, and the longest episode of the League of Legends series.

Arcane’s first chapter was nothing short of a masterpiece, earning a reputation as not only one of the best video game adaptations of all time but also a landmark achievement in animated storytelling.

When news broke that Arcane Season 2 would also be the last, it was bittersweet. But, ultimately, it’s the right decision, favoring quality over quantity while allowing the creators to delve into new League of Legends stories in the future.

Article continues after ad

Until then, we’ve got nine new episodes to look forward to, the first three of which land on Netflix on November 9.

Although Yee and Linke couldn’t reveal the details of the finale, which drops on November 23, they did promise it’s going to be big – literally and metaphorically.

Article continues after ad

“The finale is going to be meaty,” Linke told us. “It’s by far the longest episode of all Arcane episodes.”

Elaborating on the pressures the entire team felt in wrapping up the story, Linke continued, “Everyone was scared sh*tless about the last episode because it’s such a behemoth.

Article continues after ad

“The first version came back from Fortiche and they’re like, ‘Guys, it’s over an hour long. We can’t do this.’ And we were like, ‘Yeah, okay.’ So we kind of chiseled away from that point.”

Adding to this, Yee explained, “It’s certainly an attempt to do justice to everything that we built up.

“A big part of it to me was watching so many people go that extra mile for it; just put in the extra time to almost go beyond their job, just to try and figure out how we could do as much as we wanted to do.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Yee went on to say the Arcane Season 2 finale “is what the show is in so many ways, you know, like a love letter to the fans that have propped it up. I hope that’s how it reads.”

When we asked how long exactly the last episode will be, they weren’t entirely sure of the exact runtime, but Linke did promise it’s “long as sh*t,” which is good enough for us.

Article continues after ad

“It’s long in animation terms, so it’s not going to be double the length of an episode, but it’s definitely longer than any of the others, for sure,” added Yee.

For more Arcane content, check out the Season 2 soundtrack, our ranking of the most powerful Arcane characters, and a rundown of the ‘Vander is Warwick’ theory.