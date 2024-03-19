Every quest in Physical 100 Season 2 explained

Physical 100 Season 2 is finally here — between cardio, wrestling, and other team challenges, this is a breakdown of all of the quests so far.

Part of the grand appeal of Netflix’s Physical 100 is its unique and dynamic quests the 100 contestants have to go through to move on to the next round and (hopefully) win the prize money. Like the first season, Season 2 has some familiar favorites and some quests that would have even the fittest gasping for air.

Each quest comes with its own set of rules and guidelines that the contestants must keep in mind to win. Here’s a breakdown of all the quests in Physical 100 Season 2 so far.

Pre-quest mission: Manual treadmill running

The 100 contestants took part in a pre-quest mission that had them running on a manual treadmill to determine their ranking.

Like Season 1, the contestants had to be ranked for the official first quest. In the first season, it was the hanging-man challenge — but this time, around they focused on cardio. A room filled with manual treadmills was revealed to the 100 contestants. The ominous narrator announced the pre-quest mission rules.

The first round consists of 10 minutes where each contestant’s running distance was logged. By the end of the round, the 50 with the least amount of distance covered were eliminated. The following round was shorter at seven minutes with only 10 of the 50 contestants making it to the final round.

For the final round, the remaining 10 ran for five minutes. The final results will determine the winner who gets an advantage in the first official quest.

Quest 1: One-on-one Death Match

A pair of contestants battled it out in one of three separate terrains trying to hold onto a medicine ball before time the ran out.

Physical 100 Season 2 brought back a fan-favorite quest back from the first season. The One-on-one Death Match saw one of the top 50 contestants choosing an opponent from the bottom 50. They also got to choose their ideal quest terrain. The objective? Battle their opponent to secure a medicine ball before the three minutes are up.

The person in possession of the ball by the end moved on to the next round. For Quest 1, the competition series changed the terrains and added a third option compared to Season 1. One terrain was a familiar fighting octagon. Another was a circular water pit, with the last being a rough playground option.

Quest 2: Five-on-Five Team Match

Ten teams went up against each other in a race through a complex maze to add weighted bags to three different scales throughout the course. The team with the most secured weighted scales wins.

Netflix

Tensions rose as Physical 100 Season 2 had its first teams match. For the Five-on-Five Team Match, 10 captains were selected from the remaining 50 contestants. The captains then formed their teams of five players based on needed strength, agility, and speed.

Two teams faced each other for the chance to come out as winners, with the other team eliminated from the competition series. The quest course was a maze with a supply depot of heavy bags at the center. There were three capture points within the maze with a set of scales.

Within 15 minutes, the two teams must work together and strategize how to move enough of the supplies to the capture points to tip the scales in their favor. Each supply bag weighed between six to 20 kilograms. The scales remained fixed until the five-minute mark when they tipped towards the team that had accumulated the most weight.

Before the five minutes were up, the teams couldn’t interfere or impede the other’s progress. Teams couldn’t remove or take the other team’s supplies within the capture zone. From then on, the teams could keep adding weight to try and secure a win. In hidden dead ends of the maze, there were extra supplies that were heavier than the rest.

