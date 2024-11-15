Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 ending explained

Cobra Kai is nearing the home straight, and there’s high drama at the end of this penultimate set of episodes, most of it taking place at the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona.

Across 55 episodes of Cobra Kai, we’ve watched action, drama, romance, and comedy, most of the latter coming at the expense of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

But proceedings are becoming more serious now, as the series nears its conclusion, which presumably leads into next year’s Karate Kid movie that features both Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan.

Head here for our recaps of Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2, while below we’re going into even more SPOILERS as we explain the ending and that that means for Part 3.

What happens at the end of Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2?

At the end of Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2, the Sekai Taikai tournament is thrown into chaos as all the contestants participate in a massive melee on the mat, while the carnage ends with Kwon lying on the floor, having fallen on a dagger.

The episode begins with Daniel fighting his mentor Mr. Miyagi in a bizarre dream sequence; one that’s inspired by fear that his former mentor killed someone in a previous Sekai Taikai, as the evidence suggests.

But the real action happens in the present-day tournament. Having been disqualified in the previous episode, Cobra Kai are reinstated due to another team being kicked out for cheating. Meaning all the main players are available to compete in the big semi-final.

It all kicks off with Kwon (Cobra Kai) defeating Diego (Furia de Pantera) by knockout. Followed by Zara (Iron Dragons) beating Maria (Furia de Pantera) via dominant shutout.

Netflix

Next up it’s Robbie (Miyagi-Do) vs. Axel (Iron Dragons), but the fight turns nasty when Axel pushes Robbie to the sidelines, where Kwon elbows him in the ribs.

Miyagi-Do, Cobra Kai, and Iron Dragons start squaring off with each other, before the disqualified coach takes out the tournament’s compere, and the place erupts in an almighty battle royale.

Highlights of the fracas include officials getting their asses whupped, students beating up their teachers, and Daniel and Johnny teaming up to fight Sensei Wolf.

Scores are settled all over the place, though it turns more serious when John Kreese grabs a dagger to use on Terry Silver. Unbeknownst to Kreese, he drops the knife before reaching Silver, and is losing their ensuing fight until Johnny steps in to save his former Sensei.

Netflix

Death at the Sekai Taikai

But the dagger is out on the mat, and an incensed Kwon picks it up to do battle with Axel. His opponent is too strong, however, and when Axel kicks his flying leg, Kwon falls to the floor, and lands on the blade.

Kwon’s screams halt the mass brawl, and all the contestants stand around his seemingly lifeless body. The compere then screams “Cut the feed!” and Part 2 of Cobra Kai Season 6 ends.

Which means Part 3 will deal with the fallout from that potential death, and what it means for the rest of the tournament. While we also need to know if Miyagi really did kill an opponent in a previous Sekai Taikai, and how that will effect Daniel and his Dojo. All of which should be revealed when Cobra Kai returns.

