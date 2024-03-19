Physical 100 Season 2 cast: All contestants so far

Netflix has released the newest season of Physical 100, showcasing an increased roster of participants vying for the prestigious title of top physique. Explore the refreshed cast lineup for Season 2.

Amid the success of Single’s Inferno, The Devil’s Plan, and more Physical 100 was a knockout among fans. It pitted bodybuilders, firefighters, Olympic athletes, gym enthusiasts, and more against each other. A series of challenges tested their endurance and strength.

Why? To see who truly has the best physique and muscles that aren’t just for show. After the first season winner, the ominous host revealed they weren’t done looking for the best. Netflix announced Physical 100 Season 2 — Underground with a new cast of contestants, challenges, and taking place in an underground mine.

Article continues after ad

The first season had some notable celebrities like Tarzan, Agent H, and mixed martial artist Choo Sung-hoon. With a new cast for Physical 100 Season 2 – here are the hopefuls.

Article continues after ad

Kim Dong-hyun

Netflix

Kim Dong-hyun is one of the season’s celebrities that Korean entertainment fans will recognize. He started his career as a fighter in Japan and South Korea before joining the UFC’s welterweight division as its first South Korean fighter. When it comes to martial arts, he’s trained in Judo, Taekwondo, and Hapkido. Kim is currently retired and married with three children.

When it comes to his celebrity status, many know him from a variety of series like Law of the Jungle, Master in the House, DoReMi Market, The Return of Superman, and Strong Heart. You can follow him on Instagram @stungunkim.

Article continues after ad

Hong Beom-seok

Netflix

Returning to Physical 100 is Season 2 contestant Hong Beom-seok. He was eliminated early on in the competition series and returns to once again prove his worth. Hong is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to his credentials as a former special forces soldier of the Republic of South Korea.

Article continues after ad

He was discharged as a sergeant in 2017 and appointed as a firefighter and a rescue specialist. In 2022, he quit being a firefighter to take part in a competition series. He’s good friends with Season 1 contestant Agent H.

Sim Yu-ri

Netflix

Physical 100 Season 2 introduces cast member and contestant Sim Yu-ri. She’s a mixed martial artist and fighter. According to her Instagram, she’s a Road FC Champion and CrossFit Coach. On YouTube and Instagram, she showcases parts of her life and intense training.

Article continues after ad

Kang Cheong-myeong

Netflix

Netflix introduced Kang Cheong-myeong to the cast of competitors for Physical 100 Season 2. For now, all fans know is that he’s a Coast Guard officer. He also appeared in the reality competition series Steel Troops. The series gathered male army reserve soldiers from various special forces units. They group together to take on a series of challenges to test their skills.

Lim Soo-jin

Netflix

Like the first season, Season 2 will bring back bodybuilders as part of the cast. Including IFBB Figure Pro Lim Soo-jin. Her Instagram page reveals her efforts in the gym to sculpt and craft every muscle in her body. The question is whether her impressive physique will be enough to survive Physical 100 Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ku Sung-hoe

Netflix

Few details are known about Ku Sung-hoe. All Netflix has revealed is that he’s a Reserve Seargent First Class. You can follow home on Instagram @sunghoe_ku.

Ko Jong-hun

Netflix

Like other contestants for Season 2, Ko Jung-hun also comes from a military background. He’s a Special Operations Unit Member. Fans will have to wait and see if he has what it takes to stay in the competition. Per his Instagram, he’s a IBJJF Black belt,

Gibson

Netflix

Known as Gibson, he will be one to watch in Physical 100 Season 2. He’s described by Netflix as a United States Army Officer.

Park Woo-jin

Netflix

Joining the ranks of military personnel competing in the new season is Park Woo-jin. He’s a Coast Guard Officer for South Korea. Per his Instagram, he’s part of the Coast Guard Rescue Team and Ship Salvage Unit 62nd. You can follow him on Instagram @pwj__62.

Article continues after ad

Seol Young-ho

Netflix

Physical 100 Season 2 cast of contestants will include MMA fighter Seol Young-ho. According to Tapology, he’s a heavyweight fighter with one loss.

Article continues after ad

Jo Sung-bin

Netflix

Another MMA fighter joins the cast with Jo Sung-bin. On his Instagram, he’s known as the Korean Falcon who is a UFC and PFL fighter. He’s a featherweight fighter based in the US with nine wins and three losses.

Ham Young-jin

Netflix

Ham Young-jin will join Physical 100 Season 2 thanks to his experience as a police officer and skill in judo. He was a former national judo team athlete and went on a special track to becoming an officer thanks to his martial arts background.

Article continues after ad

Hunter Lee

Netflix

Physical 100 Season 2 is shaking things up this season by broadening their contestant pool. The season will include FBI diplomat Hunter Lee. Some sleuthing online found a LinkedIn profile of someone with the same name. The profile reveals he works for the United States Embassy in Seoul, is a U.S. Navy Reserve, and has served 12 years with the FBI.

Hwang Mun-kyeong

Netflix

Hwang Mun-kyeong joins the competition series with her expertise as a firefighter and paramedic. A Google search of her name resulted in her participation in a CrossFit competition. You can follow him on Instagram @mung._.gi.

Article continues after ad

Jang Sung-yeop

Netflix

Physical 100 Season 2 cast of contestants includes bodybuilder Jang Sung-yeop. Per his Instagram, he’s also an IFBB Pro and knows Season 1 contestant Kim Kang-min. It’s clear that Jang has the muscles to intimidate, but let’s see how well they do in the competition.

Article continues after ad

Lee Hyun-woo

Netflix

Next to nothing is known about contestant Lee Hyun-woo whose tagged as a bodybuilder joining Physical 100 Season 2.

Kang Eun-hee

Netflix

Competing with some of the best is bodybuilder Kang Eun-hee. With thousands of followers on Instagram, Kang shows tidbits about her personal life and her intense training.

Kim Nam-wook

Netflix

And yet another bodybuilder to the roster with Kim Nam-wook. The 27-year-old explains on his Instagram that he has a master’s degree in exercise physiology and dreams of becoming a national athlete.

Kim Min-su

Netflix

Known as Thanos among fans, Kim Min-su joins Physical 100 Season 2 as a competitor. He’s an IFBB Pro bodybuilder and Olympian. His Instagram reveals he also knows Season 1 contestant Jin Hyeong-jo.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jung Ji-hyun

Netflix

The second group of contestants announced by Netflix for Physical 100 Season 2 are national athletes. Joining the competition is national wrestler Jung Ji-hyun. According to Medium, Jung is the only Korean athlete to have won a gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He has a Bachelors and Masters degree in Physical Education and is a coach.

Jung You-in

Netflix

Jung You-in is a national swimmer with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Application Industry from Yonsei University. She began swimming at the age of five and continued her athletic career winning multiple medals. During the Olympic trials, she placed second in the 100m freestyle but did not join the Olympic team. She has also worked as a commentator for the Tokyo Olympics.

Article continues after ad

Shin Soo-ji

Netflix

Shin Soo-ji joins the cast of Physical 100 Season 2 for her career as a national rhythmic athlete and bowler. She was the first Korean to qualify for the All-around finale at the World Championships. In her career, she joined the 2008 Beijing Olympics but didn’t reach the final 10. Shin also won a bronze medal in All-around at the 2009 Asian Championships. After retiring from the sport, she became a commentator.

Article continues after ad

Lee Won-hee

Netflix

Lee Won-hee will be an interesting competitor as he is a quadruple judo champion. Lee achieved first place in the men’s lightweight category during the 2004 Summer Olympics held in Athens, Greece, earning the gold medal. He was the world champion in 2003 and went on to win gold in the 2006 Asian Games. As well as the 2003 Asian Judo Championships. Lee is also a teacher and was promoted to head coach on the Korean Women’s Judo National Team in 2015.

Article continues after ad

Park Seung-hee

Netflix

Taking on the competition is Park Seung-hee, a former South Korean short-track and long-track speed skater. She is also a multiple medal winner having won two golds and three bronze a the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. Her brother and sister are also involved in the sport. Park announced her retirement after the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

On her Instagram, she’s also a mother and shares part of her daily life.

Mo Tae-bum

Netflix

Mo Tae-bum is a speed skater who became the 2010 Olympic Champion and the 2012 and 2013 World Champion in 500 m. At the 2009 Winter Universiade, he won gold in the 1000m and 1500m events. In 2010, he gained attention for being the first Korean to win a gold and silver medal in long-track speed skating and a 1000m race.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Per his Instagram, he also knows Physical 100 Season 2 contestant Kim Dong-hyun.

Andre Jin

Netflix

Andre Jin is one of Physical 100 Season 2’s somewhat foreign competitors. Jin was born in Korea to an American father and a Korean mother. He is a rugby sevens player who competed in the 2022 Summer Olympics. Per his Instagram, he also knows Season 2 contestant Jin Hyeong-jo.

Kim Do-hyeon

Netflix

Kim Do-hyeon is a Korean national boxer joining the competition series. Little is known about the athlete except he fights in the heavyweight division.

Kim Dong-hyun

Netflix

Another national athlete is Kim Dong-hyun. He’s a bobsledder who has competed since 2008 who competed in the 2010 Winter Olympics. At the 2018 Winter Olympics, he and his team won the silver medal against the German team. They became the first Korean team to win a medal in a bobsleigh event.

Article continues after ad

Kim Jee-hyuk

Netflix

Kim Jee-hyuk is a Korean national rowing team athlete. Fans will have to wait and meet him in the competition series.

Article continues after ad

Kim Hyeong-kyu

Netflix

The most Netflix has released about Kim Hyeong-kyu is that he is a national boxer. He’s another competitor who will have to prove himself in the various challenges.

Kim Hye-bin

Netflix

Another athlete to keep an eye on is Kim Hye-bin. She was introduced into Physical 100 Season 2 as a national wushu sando athlete, the first Korean to win a gold medal at the Universiade.

Kang Min-su

Netflix

An interesting mix in the national athlete’s group is Kang Min-su. She’s a national sports climber. You can follow her on Instagram @kangminsu_01.

Article continues after ad

Park Da-sol

Netflix

Park Da-sol is a national Judo athlete or judoka joining the cast of Physical 100 Season 2. At the 2018 Asian Games, she won the silver medal in the women’s 52kg event. She won silver at the 2019 Summer Universiade event and took part in the World Judo Championships. At the 2021 Asian-Pacific Judo Championships, she won gold. You can follow her on Instagram @_sol.2222.

Park Yeon-su

Netflix

Joining Physical 100 Season 2 is Park Yeon-su, a national powerlifter. For now, there are no stats on her athletic career. You can follow her on Instagram @feel_geun.

Article continues after ad

Park Hee-jun

Netflix

National athlete Park Hee-jun became known for being the first Korean to win a medal in kata at the Asian Games. The sport is also known as Karateka.

Article continues after ad

Seo Young-woo

Netflix

Seo Young-woo is a Korean bobsledder. As part of a two-man team, his role is as the brakeman with his teammate as the pilot. He has competed in the 2014 Winter Olympics, IBSF World Championships, and the World Cup.

Kang Young-seo

Netflix

Physical 100 Season 2 will introduce Korena alpine skier Lang Young-seo. In her career, she has competed in the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Eom Dae-hyun

Netflix

For now, the most Netflix has revealed about Eom Dae-hyun is that he’s a national parkour athlete. You can follow him on Instagram @d_hyun.qq.

Lee Ye-joo

Netflix

Lee Ye-joo is a national Kurash athlete joining the competition series to see if her years of training pay off.

Article continues after ad

Lee Jang-kun

Netflix

Fans better get ready to learn a new sport as Lee Jang-kun is a national kabaddi athlete. The sport originated in India with Lee having started when he was 18. He won bronze with his teammates at the 2013 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. At the 2014 Asian Games, he also received a top-level medal.

Article continues after ad

Chang Yong-heung

Netflix

Chang Yong-heung will join the competition to see if his experience as a national rugby player will pay off. He participated in the men’s event during the 2020 Summer Olympics. Additionally, he represented South Korea in the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Article continues after ad

Lee Hyun-jeong

Netflix

Lee Hyun-jeong is introduced as a physical education teacher. But a Google search also details he’s a professional basketball player who was acquired by the Santa Cruz Warrior in 2023. Fans will have to wait and see what background he reveals in the series.

Jo Ha-rang

Netflix

National handball player Jo Ha-rang participated in the 2017 World Women’s Handball Championship.

Joo Min-kyung

Netflix

Joo Min-kyung is tagged as a wrestler by Netflix, but he’s not just any wrestler. He seems to be an arm wrestler. He’s currently one to beat as a champion in the sports and appearing on a few variety series. His Instagram details his career as an arm wrestling athlete who has competed against men from around the world.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Choi Won-jae

Netflix

Choi Won-jae joins the Physical 100 Season 2 cast as a national cheerleading team athlete. Fans will see if he has what takes to beat some of the best for the grand title.

Heo Kyung-hee

Netflix

Heo Kyung-hee has an impressive backstory. She was once a former model and is now a member of the women’s rugby team. Before rugby, she was a track and field athlete but suffered an injury that derailed her career. She also joined the cast of Season 3 of Korea’s Next Top Model. In 2014, she joined the rugby team and plays soccer.

Hwang Choong-won

Netflix

Netflix introduces another group of contestants who work day-to-day jobs. Hwang Choong-won may be recognized among some for his appearance on Korean variety shows. He’s described as being a heavy equipment operator. When it comes to TV, he appeared on My Working Vlog or At Work Today. He’s a former soldier and fans can follow him on Instagram @generalhwang.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Lee Hyun-jin

Netflix

Actor Lee Hyun-jin joins the cast of Physical 100 Season 2 to see if he can defeat some of the best. In 2022, he starred as the lead in the K-drama Gold Mask and supporting roles in SKY Castle, Dinner Mate, and Inspector Koo. Fans can follow him on Instagram @l_eehyunji_n.

Ko Hyo-joo

Netflix

Ko Hyo-joo is a professional Seoul-based longboarder who gained fame on social media for her dances while riding a longboard. She took on the sport as a side hobby as an introvert and collaborated with brands like Converse and GoPro. Fans can follow her on Instagram @hyo_joo.

Hong Da-eun

Netflix

Hong Da-eun is an arborist. Her profession is caring for trees and other woody plants. Per her Instagram, @hongda_16, she’s skilled in tree climbing and takes up boxing in her free time.

Article continues after ad

Power Who Yami

Netflix

A newcomer to Physical 100 Season 2 is cosplayer Power Who Yami. A Google search doesn’t lead to any results of his real name or Instagram.

Article continues after ad

Kim Ki-hyuk

Netflix

Announcer Kim Ki-hyuk appeared as a contestant in the MBC show New Employee and finished in 6th place. He was an announcer for several sports with MBN in 2012 until becoming a broadcaster in 2020. He’s now associated with Studio LuluLala.

Kim Amugae

Netflix

Kim Amugae is a known YouTuber who also seems to be a professional fighter. On Youtube, a variety show included Kim in the octagon as a fighter. He’s also an avid gym goer with fans able to follow him on Instagram @amugae_kim_.

Article continues after ad

Ahn Sung-hwan

Netflix

Ahn Sung-hwan is the CEO of a Food Service Company and has quit the following on Instagram. He owns a few food establishments like restaurants and has appeared on various variety shows as an entrepreneur. He’s also an avid gym goer who prides himself in his physique.

Sim Sung-eon

Netflix

Netflix introduces Sim Sung-eon as a nurse wanting to see if he has what it takes to compete in Physical 100 Season 2. His Instagram has quite a few thousand followers and has tidbits about his daily life. He also tags himself as a model.

Article continues after ad

Son Yeong-seok

Netflix

Everyone is involved in the new season of the competition series, including office worker Son Yeong-seok. You can follow him on Instagram @sssonstar__.

Article continues after ad

Wi Sung-oh

Netflix

Wi Sung-oh is a personal trainer who can lift some impressive weights in the gym. Will his outstanding muscles be worth a win in Physical 100 Season 2? You can follow him on Instagram @legminator.

Yoon Han-jin

Netflix

Yoon Han-jin is a college student specializing in Special Physical Education. Per his Instagram, @hanjin0624, he also tags himself as an actor and on his YouTube channel where he shares mukbangs, his workout routine, and more.

Jang Yoon-sung

Netflix

Jang Yoon-sung has been on a few Korean variety shows and a dating series. Besides being a personal trainer and avid gym goer, he’s also the CEO of Bears Coffee which makes unique cookies. Fans can follow him on Instagram @yoonsung.j.

Article continues after ad

Jeon Hee-jeong

Netflix

Joining the cast of Physical 100 Season is stunt performer Jeon Hee-jeong. She’d appeared in a few K-dramas and you can follow her on Instagram @hit.jjeong.

Article continues after ad

Jo Han

Netflix

Sports and Leisure college student Jo Han will battle against some of the best to see if he can make it far in the competition series. Per his Instagram, he also tags himself an actor and model.

Ju Sung-min

Netflix

It’s a good thing the cast of Physical 100 Season 2 has a doctor in the house with Ju Sung-min. Per his Instagram, he’s also a bodybuilder and ICN/INBA Pro.

Juyang

Netflix

Netflix introduces Juyang as the CEO of an apparel company. She has a big following on her Instagram as a fitness model and bikini model. Alongside her NABBA credentials, she’s also an ICN Pro.

Article continues after ad

Kim Hee-hyun

Netflix

A first-timer for Physical 100 is Ballerino Kim Hee-hyun. Many know his for his career and his marriage to singer Lim Jeong-hee. You can follow him on Instagram @ballet_hh.

Kim Bong-yun

Netflix

Kim Bong-yun is introduced by Netflix as a carpenter. But his physique says otherwise and might have what it takes to show off his strength.

Article continues after ad

Kang Ji-jun

Netflix

Kang Ji-jun is a jige porter. A Google search gives some idea of his abilities as jige is an old-fashioned Korean tool used to carry large quantities of heavy materials.

Park Ha-yun

Netflix

Part of the 100 contestants joining the cast of Physical 100 Season 2 is Park Ha-yun. Known as part of the Superstar Athletes group, Park is a handball player. You can follow her on Instagram @hayan_0611.

Article continues after ad

Chong Te-se

Netflix

Chong Te-se is also known as Chong Tese and is well-known for his professional career as a soccer player. He was originally born in Japan to a South Korean father and a North Korean mother. Due to his North Korean status, he chose to play as a forward for the North Korean team. Fans can follow him on Instagram @chong_tese.

Kim Ji-eun

Netflix

Kim Ji-eun is a track and field star hoping to prove her skillset in the competition series. According to World Athletics, Kim is an Asian Championships Bronze medallist and two-time national champion. According to her Instagram, @_6.16_, she’s also a sponsor for New Balance.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hwang Chan-seob

Netflix

Ssireum athlete Hwang Chan-seob takes on the series to see if he has what it takes. The style of sport is well-known in Korea and involves two opponents wrestling each other while holding onto a cloth wrapped around their waist and legs. He won 3rd place in the 2019 Changnyeong Jangsa Ssireum Competition and won the 2019 Jeungpyeong Ginseng Bae National Jangsa Ssireum Contest.

Kim Dam-bi

Netflix

Kim Dam-bi is a weightlifter and YouTuber. According to a YouTube video, she can lift 153 kilograms, over 300 pounds roughly. Fans can follow her on Instagram @0728_db.

Go Min-jung

Netflix

Professional cross-fitter Go Min-jung joins the ranks to see if her muscles are more for show. She has an impressive following on Instagram where she shares an inside look into her life from cardio, weightlifting, and the sport of cross fitting.

Article continues after ad

Kim Yeong-chan

Netflix

Kim Yeong-chan is a Taekkyon athlete. It’s a traditional Korean martial art that uses fluid and dynamic footwork.

Ryu Si-hyun

Netflix

Some may not be familiar with Ryu Si-hyun as he’s a streetlifting athlete. Per his Instagram, he tags himself as “Street Lifting & Street Work Out” and has won 1st place in Muscle Ups two times. A street athlete is also categorized as calisthenics that take place outdoors.

Article continues after ad

Amber Yang

Netflix

Amber Yang is another professional cross fitter joining the competition series. Her Instagram reveals she is a Level 2 coach and was a 2021 CrossFit Semi-Finals Individual and part of the 2022 Semi-Finals team.

Lee Jun-ha

Netflix

A welcome mix to the roster is American football athlete Lee Jun-ha. Not much is known about him so fans have to wait and see.

Article continues after ad

Im Su-jeong

Netflix

Im Su-jeong is another Ssireum athlete joining the Physical 100 Season 2 cast. Her resistance and strength in the Korean wrestling sport might be an advantage. You can follow her on Instagram @imsu1985

Kim Min-ho

Netflix

Kim Min-ho is a professional wrestler with the WWA. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Kim fell in love with the spot after watching Hulk Hogan and ventured to Korea to the WWA. He started officially training when he was 20 years old. Kim is a WWA Korea heavyweight title holder. You can follow him on Instagram @wwakmh.

Jang Jun-hyuk

Netflix

Jang Jun-hyuk is a Korean wrestler who wants to try and prove his athletic abilities on Physica 100 Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Choi Soo-in

Netflix

Joining the Physical 100 Season 2 cast is Brazilian jiu-jitsu athlete Choi Soo-in. In a YouTube video, she started the sport on a whim and began to train. She recently won the national athletic competition and became a South Korean representative.

Hong Hyeon-jun

Netflix

Hong Hyeon-jun is a golf long-drive athlete. Per his Instagram, he’s a KPGA PRO, Long driver player, and WLD world long drive player. He had the longest drive in 2021 with 471 yards. His Instagram also shows him as an avid gold player.

Ha Moo-kyoung

Netflix

Handball player Ha Moo-kyoung also joins the competition series. Will he have what it takes to take on some of the best athletes? You can follow him on Instagram @hkyoung120.

Article continues after ad

Lee Jae-yoon

Netflix

Physical 100 Season 2 introduces contestants known as “athletic celebrities” with Lee Jae-yoon joining the cast. He’s a Korean-Canadian actor known for his roles in Heartless City and the popular romance K-drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo. Besides being an actor, he’s an avid fitness enthusiast and a brown belt in jiujitsu. You can follow her on Instagram @goomapapa.

Article continues after ad

Kang So-yeon

Netflix

A surprise contestant in the competition series is Single’s Inferno star Kang So-yeon. She starred as one of the female contestants in the first season of the Netflix dating series and a fan favorite. She’s a fitness enthusiast and CEO of HitFit Boxing and is a K-Pop artist who was once part of the co-ed group WE. You can follow her on Instagram @kangsoyeon__.

Article continues after ad

Amotti

Netflix

Amotti joins the cast of Physical 100 Season 2 for his experience as a crossfitter. He’s popular among the cast for his fitness YouTube channel, as well as his cardio and strength abilities. You can follow him on Instagram @amottivation.

Knucks

Netflix

Knucks is also known under the name Monster Mijo. He’s known for being a Krump dancer and member of Prime Kingz Crew. You can follow him on Instagram @monster.mijo.

Gwon Ga-young

Netflix

Gwon Ga-young joins as a fitness model. In her career, she competed in the 2023 Fitness Korea bikini and the 2023 NPC natural bikini. She’s also a fitness trainer. You can follow her on Instagram @sweet.b65.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Lee Jang-jun

Netflix

Lee Jang-jun is also known by his stage name Jang Jun is a member of Golden Child. He’s a rapper and singer who joined the K-pop group through the series 2017 Woollim Pick.

Park Kwang-jae

Netflix

Many K-drama fans will recognize Park Kwang-jae for his supporting and guest roles in popular K-dramas. He played the guest role as a cleaner in A Shop for Killers. His credits include Kill Boksoon, Vigilante, Moving, Song of Bandits, Island, Revenge of Others, and more. Park was a former basketball player before becoming an actor. You can follow him on Instagram @kwangjae_park0910.

Lee Kyu-ho

Netflix

Lee Kyu-ho is a known actor and TV personality. He’s played supporting roles in hit K-dramas like Money Heist: Korea, My Lovely Liar, The Uncanny Counter, Island and more. You can follow him on Instagram @actor_leekyuho.

Article continues after ad

GPT

Netflix

GPT is a Korean fitness YouTuber who wants to make his mark and put his muscles to the test on Physical 100 Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Noh Sung-yul

Netflix

Noh Sung-yul is known as a martial arts tricker known for his videos on YouTube and part of TEAM1ILLUSION. In a YouTube blog, he reveals he runs an academy called Martial Arts Tricking & Acrobatic Team Illusion in Gangnam and Ilsan. They use martial arts and acrobats to take on physical challenges. You can follow him on Instagram @team1llusion.

Lee Ho-yeon

Netflix

Lee Ho-yeon is a fashion model joining the competition series. He has appeared in a few on-screen roles and you can follow him on Instagram @lihogood.

Article continues after ad

Justin Harvey

Netflix

Justin Harvey is one of the few non-Korean contestants joining the cast of Physical 100 Season 2. In an interview with The Korea Herald, he made his debut in The Witch: Part 2 The Other One. He’s South African and you can follow him on Instagram @justin.irrelevance.

Jeon Jong-hyeok

Netflix

Google searches bring up Jeon Jong-hyeok as a soccer player and goalkeeper. But Netflix has him tagged as a singer for the competition series.

Article continues after ad

Jung Dae-jin

Netflix

Jung Dae-jin is a sports model and bodybuilder. He’s also nicknamed Superbody Jin for his impressive physique. You can follow him on YouTube where he shares his time in the gym. At NABBA Korea, he placed pro three times. You can follow him on Instagram @superbody__jin.

Article continues after ad

Kang Seung-min

Netflix

Kang Seung-min joins the Netflix competition series as a YouTuber. His impressive size could be an advantage in the challenges.

Kim Woo-joo

Netflix

Kim Woo-joo is a Korean freelance model. Per his Instagram, @k_sw_, he’s done various campaigns and seems to box in his free time.

Emmanuel

Netflix

Shaibu Emmanue is a fitness model and IFBB Pro bodybuilder. He’s Nigerian currently working out of South Korea. You can follow him on Instagram @_charles_emmy_.

No Seung-hyuk

Netflix

No Seung-hyuk is a contemporary dance artist and freelance model. His Instagram, @sh_nn, shows his advertisement work, model work, and travel.