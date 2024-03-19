Physical 100 Season 2 prize money explained

Part of the thrill of Physical 100 is its grand prize to the winner who beats all other 99 contestants —here’s a breakdown of the prize money for Season 2.

Like most competition series, there’s nothing that drives a person more than the chance to win life-changing money. Netflix’s Physical 100 Season 2 takes athletes of different backgrounds and pits them against each other. The goal? To win the coveted prize money and the chance to be crowned with the best physique.

So far, Netflix has given away cash prizes in the majority of its competition series like The Devil’s Plan, and it was the focal point of hit K-drama Squid Game. The first season of Physical 100 saw CrossFit athlete and snowboarder Woo Jin-yong take home the win.

The new season will also have a big prize money payout to the winner — here’s everything we know.

How much is the prize money in Physical 100 Season 2?

If it follows the first season, Physical 100 Season 2 will give the winner 300 million won (roughly $230,000).

The second season of Physical 100 will also have 100 contestants hoping to reach the final challenge to win the prize money. The prize money in the first season was fixed, meaning it didn’t change in quantity until the finale.

Compared to The Devil’s Plan, the prize money for Physical 100 Season 2 is much more. The Devil’s Plan had a prize of roughly 250 million won (about $194,000). It was largely due to the show’s prize money fluctuating as contestants had to bet money and stakes to get a bigger cashout.

Since the first season, it’s unknown what contestant Woo Jin-yong did with his winnings after Physical 100. According to Koreaboo, The Devil’s Plan winner Ha Seok-jin took the prize money and bought pieces of gold to commemorate the competition series and distributed them to the cast and crew.

Fans will have to wait and see who will take home the big prize at the end of Physical 100 Season 2 and what they will do with it.

The competition series will air on Netflix on March 19, 2024, and will be one of the few Korean competition series coming to Netflix this year.