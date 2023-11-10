This week, the Netflix top 10 movies chart has been full of surprises – with a new horrific addition starring Paul Bettany providing a late entry.

Acclaimed 2023 superhero film Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse has catapulted straight to the top of the pile, reigniting fans’ love for the unique animation and storytelling.

At the same time, Russell Crowe thriller The Next Three Days has also been climbing the charts, pushing the likes of NYAD out of the top 10 running.

As the week draws to a close, a new entry is gaining Netflix traction, moving from 10 up to five in less than a week.

Forgotten “wild” Paul Bettany horror climbs Netflix top 10

The “wild” Paul Bettany horror movie Legion is now climbing the ranks of the Netflix top 10 chart.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “For the patrons and staff at a dusty roadside diner, the day begins as usual, but when the phones go out and a sweet old lady goes on the attack, it’s a harbinger of the terror to come.

“As the horrifying nature of the situation sinks in, help arrives in the form of the archangel Michael (Paul Bettany), who tells a pregnant waitress that her unborn baby is humanity’s last hope, and he will do anything to protect it.”

The film is directed by Priest and Dark Skies director Scott Stewart, and also stars Kate Walsh, Willa Holland, and Lucas Black.

While fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the “wild” ride while watching, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes standing is pretty far behind. As of writing, Legion rates at 20% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 31%.

“They put Legion on Netflix. That scene with the old lady will forever be wild lmao,” one viewer posted on X/Twitter.

“Legion is on Netflix. I can’t tell you how much 2010 I loved that movie the way my dad took me to see it when it came out,” a second commented.

“Legion is on Netflix yay. I’ve watched it an unhealthy amount of times but still,” a third summed up.

The current Netflix top 10 looks something like this:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Minions Locked In Insidious: The Red Door Legion The Next Three Days 13 Going On 30 Sly No Hard Feelings The Impossible

Legion is available to stream on Netflix now. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

