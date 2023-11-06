Best superhero movie of 2023 tops Netflix chart
2023 hasn’t been short of action-packed superhero movies, but one fan favorite is now dominating Netflix’s top 10 charts.
Netflix charts are an ever-changing thing, with this week already seeing the likes of the 2011 Ryan Reynolds film The Change-Up climbing the ranks on the streaming platform.
This year has also seen No Hard Feelings and Old Dads hit the chart highs, while previous Rotten Tomatoes flops such as Mel Gibson’s Force of Nature have found a new chance to shine.
This time, one of the year’s most beloved and appreciated superhero movies has rightfully taken first place in the weekly streaming wars on Netflix.
Superhero movie Across the Spider-Verse tops Netflix chart
Superhero movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has taken the top spot this week on Netflix’s top 10 charts.
Starring the likes of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Brian Tyree Henry, Across the Spider-Verse has stayed certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a rating of 96%.
The film’s synopsis reads: “In an attempt to curb the Spot, a scientist, from harnessing the power of the multiverse, Miles Morales joins forces with Gwen Stacy.”
In our review, we wrote: “Were we not comparing it to the first, Across the Spider-Verse could easily be given five stars. The Spider-Verse movies as a whole are a masterclass of animation and what it can do. From the visuals to the characters, to the comedy and the action, for every criticism we have, there’s a multi-verse load of positives.
“We are lucky to be living in an age where the power of animated superhero films is finally being realized, and with great power, comes great responsibility. So be responsible, and watch Across the Spider-Verse as soon as you can.”
“Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse is on Netflix… I could cry right now bro. Y’all just don’t understand how much I love this movie,” one fan posted on X/Twitter. “Across The Spider-Verse on Netflix. I will literally watch this everyday lol,” commented another.
Here’s how the Netflix top 10 chart is looking as a whole:
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Insidious: The Red Door
- The Change-Up
- Minions
- No Hard Feelings
- The Mummy
- Cold Pursuit
- NYAD
- Sly
- Locked In
Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out our other superhero hubs below:
