Best superhero movie of 2023 tops Netflix chart

2023 hasn’t been short of action-packed superhero movies, but one fan favorite is now dominating Netflix’s top 10 charts.

Netflix charts are an ever-changing thing, with this week already seeing the likes of the 2011 Ryan Reynolds film The Change-Up climbing the ranks on the streaming platform.

This year has also seen No Hard Feelings and Old Dads hit the chart highs, while previous Rotten Tomatoes flops such as Mel Gibson’s Force of Nature have found a new chance to shine.

Article continues after ad

This time, one of the year’s most beloved and appreciated superhero movies has rightfully taken first place in the weekly streaming wars on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

Superhero movie Across the Spider-Verse tops Netflix chart

Superhero movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has taken the top spot this week on Netflix’s top 10 charts.

Sony Pictures

Starring the likes of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Brian Tyree Henry, Across the Spider-Verse has stayed certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a rating of 96%.

The film’s synopsis reads: “In an attempt to curb the Spot, a scientist, from harnessing the power of the multiverse, Miles Morales joins forces with Gwen Stacy.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In our review, we wrote: “Were we not comparing it to the first, Across the Spider-Verse could easily be given five stars. The Spider-Verse movies as a whole are a masterclass of animation and what it can do. From the visuals to the characters, to the comedy and the action, for every criticism we have, there’s a multi-verse load of positives.

Article continues after ad

“We are lucky to be living in an age where the power of animated superhero films is finally being realized, and with great power, comes great responsibility. So be responsible, and watch Across the Spider-Verse as soon as you can.”

Article continues after ad

“Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse is on Netflix… I could cry right now bro. Y’all just don’t understand how much I love this movie,” one fan posted on X/Twitter. “Across The Spider-Verse on Netflix. I will literally watch this everyday lol,” commented another.

Here’s how the Netflix top 10 chart is looking as a whole:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Insidious: The Red Door The Change-Up Minions No Hard Feelings The Mummy Cold Pursuit NYAD Sly Locked In

Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out our other superhero hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Marvels | Spider-Man 4 | Venom 3 | Deadpool 3 | X-Men ’97 | Captain America: Brave New World | She-Hulk Season 2 | What If Season 2 | Thor 5 | Fantastic Four | Avengers Secret Wars | Avengers The Kang Dynasty | Agatha Darkhold Diaries