One Piece live-action: Will there be a Season 2?

The Netflix live-action One Piece has just dropped, but with the source material being so long, are there already plans for a Season 2?

Get ready to sail the four seas, because Netflix’s One Piece is finally here! For those who don’t know what One Piece is, One Piece was originally a manga – the highest-selling manga of all time, in fact – written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It was then adapted into an anime by Toei Animation in 1999, and is still going strong 1,000 episodes later.

Article continues after ad

Now the series has finally landed on Netflix, though obviously not to the scope of the anime series, which has been going for 20 years. There are only eight episodes in the live-action series, meaning only a certain section of the story can be covered.

Article continues after ad

So does this mean that there is set to be future seasons of live-action One Piece? We may be getting ahead of ourselves, so here’s everything we’ve heard about a potential Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Will there be a live-action One Piece Season 2?

As of writing, Season 2 is yet to be confirmed for Netflix’s One Piece.

Whether or not One Piece will be renewed relies on how successful it is with viewers on Netflix – though Netflix is known to be rather cancel happy anyway. Considering how extravagant the production of the live-action series is, it’ll need to get a lot of watchers to make a profit.

If a second season is in the works, it will likely be announced and put into production soon, considering how all of the characters pretty much stay the same age throughout 1000 episodes of the anime, whereas the live-action actors don’t.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There’s plenty of material for the show to cover, so if there’s audience demand for it, there’ll likely be a supply. And so far critical responses have been positive, with us ourselves reviewing the show with 4 stars: “While many anime live-action adaptations often feel like soulless recreations, One Piece at least seems like its trying to create something new out of what has come before, and it’s doing so with a passion just as infectious as Luffy’s.”

If Season 2 is greenlit, it will likely remain in Netflix, and continue to follow the official logline of “With his straw hat and ragtag crew, young pirate Monkey D. Luffy goes on an epic voyage for treasure in this live-action adaptation of the popular manga.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The cast would also continue to include Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Vincent Regan as Vice Admiral Garp, Jacob Gibson as Usopp, Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown, and Morgan Davies as Koby.

We will update this article when we learn more.

The live-action One Piece is now available to stream in full on Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Luffy vs Kizaru | One Piece treasure | One Piece Episode 1074 | Oda’s message on live-action | One Piece strongest characters | Oda’s plans after ending One Piece | Gear 5 problem | Live-action young Straw Hats | Luffy’s rise in popularity | Luffy’s Gear 5