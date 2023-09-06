One Piece: Every major villain who appeared in live-action ranked

One Piece live-action series brings several villains, and here, we have listed them based on the impact they had on the story.

Eiichiro Oda’s manga boasts a variety of antagonists, and Netflix introduces us to some of the most fearsome villains in the first season of One Piece live-action. While some villains provided nothing more than comedic relief, some antagonists did make us fear for the Straw Hats.

We’re re-introduced to the villains with some changes, but that doesn’t make them any less impactful in the story. Most antagonists lived up to their names in the live-action and made us worry for Luffy and the Straw Hats.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That being said, not every live-action villain was the same in how much they affected the overall story. So, we’ve ranked all the major villains who appeared in the live-action based on our experience seeing them on the screen.

10. Don Krigue

Netflix

Don Krieg is one of the pirates in One Piece who comes with an ambition to become king of the pirates, just like our beloved Monkey D. Luffy. He is a notorious pirate of East Blue who is also the leader of the Krieg Pirates.

Article continues after ad

In the source material and its anime adaptation, we were introduced to a different version of Krieg than what we got to see in the live-action. Krieg’s ship and his whole crew were destroyed by the mighty Dracule Mihawk when the infamous pirate entered the Grand Line. He wanted to convert Zeff’s owned restaurant, Baratie, into his new ship, but Luffy doesn’t let him succeed in his intentions in the manga and anime.

Article continues after ad

However, Don Krieg is killed by Mihawk in the live-action, so the Netflix version does not allow us to get complete details of Krieg’s full potential, and that is why we have ranked him the lowest.

Article continues after ad

9. Alvida

Netflix

Alvida is the leader of Alvida Pirates, who don’t show mercy to those who go against her or do not see her as the most powerful pirate on the seas. She is the first [irate Luffy fights before rescuing Coby.

Alvida is always seen holding a spiked iron mace, using which she kills her opponents. However, her moves do not work when she comes across Luffy in Romance Dawn Arc, and she gets beaten by him quickly. After the defeat, she chooses to join hands with Buggy the Clown, and together they continue chasing Luffy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

8. Helmeppo

Netflix

Despite being the son of the corrupted and skilled ex-marine officer Captain Morgan, Helmeppo is not so skilled at anything. When he comes across the Pirate hunter Zoro, he gets beaten up by the skilled three-sword user with little to no effort.

Helmeppo is the spoiled son of the axe-hand Morgan, who gets acknowledged by his father’s name. After Morgan gets punished for his actions, Meppo gets into the Marines, where he receives training from Vice Admiral Garp. Like in the anime and manga, Helmeppo didn’t pose any threat to Straw Hat Pirates, but his existence mattered more than Don Krigue and Alvida; that’s why we’ve ranked him above those two.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

7. Mr. 7

Netflix

Mr. 7 approaches Zoro with a joining offer from Baroque Works, but when the Pirate Hunter mocks him, the duo gets involved in a fight. As one of the top agents of the organization, he tries everything to convince Zoro to join them. However, in the fight, he gets slashed in two parts by the Pirate Hunter.

The manga, anime, and Live-Action do not reveal much about him in detail as he has a very minor role. After his death at the hands of Zoro, his position gets filled by a sniper. Mr. 7 wasn’t much of a menace for anyone, but because the title of Mr. 7 will still live on and the character did create some mystery around the Baroque Works, we decided to give him the seventh spot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

6. Captain Morgan

Netflix

Captain Morgan is the commander of the 153rd branch of the Marines. He is someone who believes that a higher rank can make anyone superior to others in every aspect. He uses his powers to torture civilians and force them to pay heavy taxes. He also does not take a minute to kill the ones who don’t obey his orders. Not only the civilians, but he is really cruel to his own subordinates.

The axe-hand Morgan’s reign comes to an end when Zoro and Luffy enter Shells Town. The duo teams up and defeats the powerful yet abusive commander. Moreover, after getting defeated by them, he is punished by Garp for his bad deeds. So, basically, his downfall comes to him at the same base where he once ruled.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

5. Dracule Mihawk

Netflix

Like Roronoa Zoro, Mihawk is also a skilled swordsman; in fact, he comes with the title of the world’s strongest swordsman. He is the one who is seen by Zoro as his biggest rival, so when Mihawk arrives at Baratie to take Luffy, the demon Pirate Hunter challenges him to a duel.

Mihawk fights and defeats Zoro with ease as he is, of course, more skilled than the green-haired swordsman. We are ranking him number five because he is the main antagonist of Marineford Arc, while the Arc that was covered in the Netflix live-action sees him as a supporting antagonist, or more accurately, a competitor of our beloved Zoro rather than an enemy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

4. Kuro

Netflix

Kuro is also known as ‘Kuro of a hundred plans’ because of his brilliant intellect and strategizing skills. Kuro once led Black Cat Pirates, but he soon loses interest in living a piracy life, so he enters the Syrup Village. There, he, along with his two allies, worked as a butler in the residence of the wealthiest family in the village.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Kuro always sees every opponent inferior to him, and that is why he couldn’t win the fight against Luffy and his friends. Even though Kuro wasn’t incredibly powerful, his betrayal and ruthlessness do make him worthy of the fourth spot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

3. Buggy the Clown

Netflix

Buggy the Clown is not someone whom you can call an entirely villainous entity, as he mostly ends up in comedic situations. For instance, in the live-action, we found it really funny seeing the main characters carrying the clown’s head in their bags.

Buggy always intends to do things that keep him in the limelight. He is also someone who does not seek to improve his skills because he considers working with powerful and sharp subordinates who can execute plans for him.

Article continues after ad

In the live-action, he somewhat became a threat to Luffy as he almost killed him by keeping him inside a water prison and restricting him from using his devil fruit powers.

Article continues after ad

2. Arlong

Netflix

Arlong is the fishman who is manipulative, powerful, and, of course, rich. He serves as the main antagonist in Arlong Park Arc. The Fishman sort of held Nami hostage when the little girl approached him to ask for a chance to free the people of her village. He offered her a deal that he never intended to fulfill. Grown-up Nami is also seen betraying Luffy to get the Grand Line’s map to Arlong, just for the sake of her village.

Article continues after ad

Arlong also proved himself to be one of the formidable foes of Monkey D. Luffy as the young pirate couldn’t beat him in a fistfight, so he had to destroy the Fishman’s park to defeat him. Luffy uses his surroundings and all of his strength to bring down Alrong Park. The final fight sequence with the Fishman surely sent chills down our spines, and it was surely more impactful than any other fight in the first season.

Article continues after ad

1. Garp

Netflix

Garp is Monkey D. Luffy’s grandfather, who never wanted his grandson to become a pirate. Even though Garp is one of the major threats to Pirates, he never uses his powers to accomplish his personal goals.

Article continues after ad

That becomes more evident when he captures the Straw Hat Crew in Cocoyasi Village. He fights Luffy not to catch him but to see if he is ready to go on his own path. That being said, Garp felt like a threat to Luffy from start to finish, and well, he does defeat the Straw Hat Captain without breaking a sweat. Until the last episode, Garp made us believe that he would be the one to bring down Luffy, so he surely deserves the first spot on this list.

Article continues after ad

Garp’s flawless fighting abilities make him one of the toughest foes for his opponents. In One Piece’s storyline, there have been several instances when Garp lets go of the Straw Hat Pirates when he feels they haven’t done anything wrong.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

So, that’s everything about My Happy Marriage Episode 10. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Mr 7 One Piece | Best anime coming out in September 2023 | Giselle Gwelle Bleach TYBW | My Happy Marriage: Miyo Saimori | 10 Best anime shows like My Happy Marriage | Top 10 upcoming anime series in Fall 2023

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small a small affiliate commission.