One Piece: Strongest character in each saga

As one of the longest-running series, the story of One Piece is divided into several sagas, each with extremely powerful characters. Here’s a look at the strongest characters in each saga.

Because the story of One Piece is so vast, it cannot be explained within a few words. Each arc has something new to offer. From the massive world-building to intense combat and a large plethora of sagas, One Piece is easily one of the most iconic shonen series of all time.

Each saga in the story is somehow interconnected to the world’s true history as it drops hints about the final truth one by one. The series has over 1000 characters, and quite a lot of them are extremely powerful and mysterious.

Only one can stand out in one saga, even among so many powerful characters. Delve deeper to find out the strongest character in each One Piece saga and their role in the main storyline.

1. East Blue Saga – Dracule Mihawk

Crunchyroll

Even after more than two decades, fans cannot get over Mihawk’s first appearance as well as his fight with Zoro. That’s the moment when fans learn the true extent of a Warlord’s power. Mihawk is still a mystery in the series, and most of his powers remain unknown.

Before becoming a Warlord, he had a reputation for being Shanks’ rival. Nonetheless, there isn’t any character in the main storyline of the East Blue Saga of One Piece that can match his level. Mihawk holds the title of the world’s strongest swordsman – something which Zoro aims to claim.

2. Arabasta Saga – Portgas D. Ace

Crunchyroll

The tragic death of fans’ beloved Ace still remains the most heart-wrenching moment in the series. The fact that he died during the war doesn’t signify his strength. Ace was not a weak character by any means. Just his ability to skillfully use all forms of Haki proves that he isn’t an ordinary fighter.

His devil fruit, Mera Mera no Mi, remains one of the most dangerous powers in the world. He was the Second Division Commander of the Whitebeard Pirates with a bounty of 500 million on his head. As Roger’s son, Ace had the potential to surpass him. Sadly, he died too soon.

3. Sky Island Saga – Marshall D. Teach

Crunchyroll

As one of the major villains in the series, Teach, widely known as Blackbeard, is a force to be reckoned with. Not only does he have the powers of the two most insane devil fruits, but he is also monstrously strong in all forms of Haki.

Blackbeard is one of the Yonko, the same as Luffy and Shanks. However, no one knows the full extent of his powers. He was briefly introduced in the Jaya arc. Because of his actions concerning the Whitebeard Pirates, Teach is also one of the most hated characters in the series – and rightfully so.

4. Water 7 Saga – Kuzan

Crunchyroll

One Piece always introduces powerful characters in unique ways. Kuzan’s introduction was intense, tormenting, and hilarious all at the same time. Formerly known as Admiral Aokiji, Kuzan now serves as one of the Ten Titanic Captains in the Blackbeard Pirates.

He has the power of the Hie Hie no Mi, a logia-type devil fruit. He can create enough ice to cover a Sea King and several square miles of ocean within mere moments. Kuzan only briefly appeared in the Water 7 Saga but scared Robin and the others with his insane powers.

5. Thriller Bark Saga – Bartholomew Kuma

Crunchyroll

Despite being introduced as an antagonist, Kuma is one of the most important allies of the Straw Hat Pirates. He was introduced as a Warlord in the Thriller Bark Saga of One Piece. Kuma is the mastermind behind Zoro’s iconic “nothing happened” scene.

His Nikyu Nikyu no Mi grants him a number of strong and versatile powers. In Sabaody, he sent the Straw Hats to different islands so they could develop their skills. Over the two years, he saved the Thousand Sunny until the crew returned. When you think about all of his sacrifices, it’s truly tragic that such a kind person had a cruel fate.

6. Summit War Saga – Shanks

Crunchyroll

The Summit War Saga of One Piece is an awfully long arc with its fair share of heart-wrenching moments. The war between the pirates and Marines went on forever, with both sides facing several casualties. The goal was to take down Ace and Edward Newgate. However, even after they both died, no one stopped fighting.

The man who put an end to that wretched war is none other than Red-Hair Shanks. He came with his crew and challenged everyone who wanted to continue fighting. Unsurprisingly, that bold move stopped the war, establishing Shanks’ reputation as one of the most fearsome pirates in the entire world.

7. Fish-Man Island Saga – Monkey D. Luffy

Crunchyroll

Luffy was barely able to cope with his brother’s death. Not only did Ace die in his arms, but it was all to protect him. The goofy protagonist completely loses his smile over his first and biggest failure. It took him a while to get back on his feet, and he had the help of Hancock, Jinbei, and Rayleigh.

Rayleigh, the former Vice-Captain of the Roger Pirates, spent two years training Luffy, teaching him all about his Haki and using his devil fruit abilities to the fullest. The Fish-Man Island Saga is the first One Piece Saga after the time skip, and it doesn’t fail in hyping up the protagonist. Luffy’s Conqueror’s Haki knocked down 50,000 fish-men at once, and he also overpowered Hody Jones easily.

8. Dressrosa Saga – Admiral Fujitora

Crunchyroll

This is the One Piece Saga, where the Straw Hats enter the New World, an entire stretch of ocean way more dangerous than the first half of the Grand Line. The alliance between Luffy and Trafalgar Law lands them all in Dressrosa, where they must destroy Doflamingo’s factory.

However, since the matter concerns the Straw Hat Pirates, things start to go downhill – in a lot of ways. One of the hurdles was Admiral Fujitora, who was first introduced in Dressrosa and easily became the strongest character in the entire Saga. Fujitora has the power to control gravity and bring down meteors – not many people can counterattack that.

9. Whole Cake Island Saga – Charlotte Linlin

Crunchyroll

This Saga revolves around Sanji, as the Straw Hats divide into two groups. One group sets out to Wano while the other goes to Big Mom’s domain to rescue their friend Sanji. Without a doubt, Big Mom is the strongest character in the entire Saga, which makes sense since the series needs to hype her up as a Yonko.

The Straw Hats do manage to rescue Sanji, but they don’t actually defeat Big Mom. If anything, she hated Luffy more than ever for pulling such tricks on her. Big Mom’s devil fruit powers, her Haki, and her gigantic size make her a monster worthy of holding the title of Emperor of the Sea.

10. Wano Country Saga – Shanks

Crunchyroll

Shanks doesn’t often appear in the series, but whenever he does, he always steals the show. Similar to the Summit War, Shanks appears at the end of the Wano Saga. After the battle is over, Admiral Green Bull shamelessly enters Wano to capture the injured Pirates.

Unable to stand this atrocity, Shanks uses his Conqueror’s Haki from miles away to scare off the Admiral. Shanks is probably the only character in the entire series who can intimidate an Admiral with just his Haki. Green Bull instantly stops his attack as Shanks leaves for Elbaf, making fans drop their jaws over this astounding scene.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

