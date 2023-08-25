One Piece: Eiichiro Oda shares thoughts on live-action premiere

With less than a week before the official release date of the One Piece live-action, creator Eiichiro Oda shares his thoughts on the series.

One Piece is all set for its live-action debut. The first season will officially drop on Netflix on 31 August, introducing the real-life versions of our favorite characters.

The series will adapt the East Blue Saga within the first eight episodes. It has already revealed its official trailer and cast, gathering a lot of positive reviews among fans. It’s rare to see the anime community so enthusiastic about a live-action adaptation.

With the show so close to its official release date, manga artist and creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, has once again shared his thoughts regarding the live-action adaptation.

Eiichiro Oda shares a message for the premiere of One Piece live-action

The official account of the One Piece live-action series shared a new post containing Oda’s new message for the adaptation. Check it out:

The anime community is often skeptical about live-action adaptations, and the series’ creator is no different. Even the live-action versions of popular series such as Bleach, Death Note, and Fullmetal Alchemist have been significantly disappointing.

Learning from the previous adaptations of all the other series, Oda ensured that the quality of Netflix’s adaptation is uncompromised in every aspect. The production took over seven years to complete, and Oda has been a part of it since the very beginning.

As a result, even before being released, Netflix’s One Piece live-action is already a global success, with Oda playing a major role in this. And he will always assure fans about the amazing work Netflix has been doing.

What is the plot of the One Piece live-action series?

One Piece live-action is based on a popular anime and manga series that follows the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Netflix

The Great Pirate Era motivates numerous people to set sail and find the legendary treasure known as One Piece. The treasure, which is supposed to contain everything the world has to offer, belonged to the late Pirate King.

Monkey D. Luffy leaves his home in search of the legendary treasure, gathering a small crew to cross the Grand Line. He meets swordsman Zoro, navigator Nami, shooter Usopp, and cook Sanji along the way. These five set out on the most dangerous journey of their lives in order to fulfill their dreams.

