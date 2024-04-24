Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 finally has a release window

Netflix’s long awaited One Piece Season 2 has finally got a release window.

The second season of the live-action One Piece series has been confirmed to premiere in 2025. The season will pick up where the last left off and focus on the Straw Hat Pirates as they venture towards the dangerous waters of the Grand Line.

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s groundbreaking shonen manga, the One Piece live-action adaptation is among Netflix’s most ambitious projects. With a massive budget and careful detailing, executive producer and co-showrunner Matt Owens successfully translated the anime into the live action.

After the huge success of Season 1, One Piece Season 2 was confirmed by Netflix and the producers in 2023. The filming for the season will start in June this year, to be released in 2025.

The main One Piece cast will return in Season 2 to reprise their roles. Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Gibson, and Taz Skylar are all coming back as Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji respectively. A major One Piece villain is also expected to make their debut in the upcoming season.

Matt Owens will continue as a co-showrunner in the second season. This time joining him is Joe Tracz, who will also act as the writer and executive producer of the series. Season 1 showrunner Steve Maeda will continue to be a part of the project as an executive producer.

A co-executive producer of Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, Tracz has confirmed the release window of One Piece Live Action Season 2 as well as his involvement with the project. Giving his statement to Deadline, he confirmed his role as the new One Piece co-showrunner and the direction Season 2 will take the story.

“I’ve been lucky to work on big adaptations of several beloved series, and they don’t come bigger or more beloved than One Piece,” Tracz commented. “I’m a huge fan of Oda-san’s incredible imagination and I was blown away by what the live-action team created in Season 1. So it’s a dream and a joy to come aboard the Going Merry as it enters the Grand Line for an even more giant Season 2.”

Owens also commented on Tracz joining One Piece Season 2, saying, “I’ve been lucky to work on big adaptations of several beloved series, and they don’t come bigger or more beloved than One Piece. We’re incredibly lucky to have him as a co-captain of this ship. The best crew on the seas grows larger!”

The One Piece live action series is one of the highest rated shows on Netflix and Season 2 will hopefully garner the same level of appreciation from viewers. With how big the One Piece fandom is, the series is sure to have a massive viewership.