Eiichiro Oda discusses plans after ending One Piece

Since the One Piece manga is in its final stretch, Eiichiro Oda reveals his plans after ending the series. Here’s what fans can expect in the future.

One Piece is one of the longest-running anime and manga series that follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. In August 2022, the series officially entered its Final Saga with the Egghead Island arc.

As the manga is gearing up for its highly-anticipated Elbaf arc, the ending seems nearer than ever. The series is expected to end within four to six years, though it could be delayed if Oda feels the need to stretch it a bit more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans feel bittersweet over the notion of their favorite series nearing its end. Therefore, Eiichiro Oda reveals his plans regarding his future projects after One Piece ends.

Eiichiro Oda will work on side stories after ending One Piece

Crunchyroll

Oda reveals that he will work on side stories centering around characters such as Monkey D. Garp and Monkey D. Dragon. Despite having minor roles in the series, they’re both significant characters as Luffy’s grandfather and father.

Garp is one of the best Marine officers, while Dragon is the world’s most infamous criminal. Both of them are intriguing characters, so fans can expect some amazing moments from the future side stories.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Oda has built an expansive world of One Piece, so there will be plenty of side stories for him to cover after ending the series’ main storyline. The manga is just about to begin its Elbaf arc, and there’s no confirmation about how many arcs there will be before the Final War.

No matter how incredible Luffy’s journey is, all good things must come to an end. While there’s no guarantee that the series will have regular long-running spin-offs, Oda has mentioned he would like to draw short mangas occasionally.

Article continues after ad

During an interview in 2018, he revealed his fondness for Garp. Because there’s so much to cover in the main storyline, Oda has to sideline one of his favorite characters. Luckily, these side stories will give him a chance to reveal Garp’s journey as a Marine Hero.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The series creator also reveals he would like to draw on Garp’s relationships with Akainu, Aokiji, Smoker, Koby, Hina, Cipher Pol, and even Roger. Additionally, he will reveal some untold stories about the Revolutionary Army and its leader, Monkey D. Dragon. That said, there’s still a long way to go before One Piece ends, and even more so before these side stories are released.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo vs Sukuna | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 | Demon Slayer movies | One Piece Episode 1074 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Gorosei | One Piece Elbaf arc | One Piece Gear 5 problem | One Piece Tom & Jerry

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.