Eiichiro Oda reveals the truth behind the One Piece treasure

Among the countless mysteries surrounding the world of One Piece, the biggest one is the legendary treasure that all pirates are after. However, Eiichiro Oda has already revealed a lot about it.

One Piece is a long-running Shonen manga and anime series that follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew. Moments before his execution, Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King, revealed his treasure contains everything the world has to offer.

Roger also said that whoever finds it can claim it for themselves. His final words drove countless people to the sea, beginning the Great Pirate Era. Twenty years later, Luffy also became a pirate in hopes of finding the treasure.

The series has come a long way in 26 years. Although the One Piece treasure is the premise of the story, the series has yet to reveal anything about it. Delve deeper to find out what Eiichiro Oda has to say about it.

Eiichiro Oda confirmed that One Piece treasure is a tangible treasure

The term “treasure” has always held different meanings in different works of fiction. In some stories, the very concept of a journey is a treasure, while others consider their friendship and bonds to be priceless. The idea has been repeated so many times over the years that One Piece naturally began to theorize that the legendary treasure would be something about friendship or freedom.

Their assumptions aren’t baseless since the series mostly focuses on the bonds of the Straw Hat crew. There’s also the tyrannical World Government that many people are fighting against. However, Oda revealed in 2019 during an interview that Luffy will get a proper treasure by the end of One Piece.

In another interview, he also revealed that it’s a tangible thing, so it’s not going to be some magic concept like “releasing freedom in the world.” Not only that, but Luffy’s voice actor, Mayumi Tanaka, shared that the treasure won’t be about friendship or anything conceptual.

Considering that Luffy’s entire journey revolves around his goal of becoming the Pirate King and claiming the treasure, these statements are really reassuring to fans. Concepts like friendships and freedom are great, but Luffy is a pirate through and through. Considering all the challenges he has been through and the countless lives he saved, Luffy deserves nothing less than all the riches the world can offer.

