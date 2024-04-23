TV & MoviesAnime

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 leaks confirm fan-favorite villain

Tulisha srivastava
One Piece live-action Luffy's wanted posterNetflix

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 is currently under production, but the audition transcript of a fan-favorite villain has been leaked — so here’s everything you need to know about it.

One Piece on Netflix became a global sensation as one of the best live-action anime adaptations of all time. The series is based on the popular manga by Eiichiro Oda that follows the adventures of a young pirate, Monkey D. Luffy, who aspires to become the Pirate King.

A sequel was confirmed not long after the massive success of the first season. One Piece Season 2 will cover the Arabasta Saga from the manga. One Piece is incredibly long, as the manga is currently publishing the 11th and final Saga.

The series only adapts the first five arcs of the East Blue Saga. After this, Luffy and his crew will travel across the Grand Line to meet new, more powerful enemies. In a recent Twitter post, OPLA News sahred an audition transcript, which they presume is for Smoker.

According to the Twitter user, they didn’t share the video of the audition out of respect for the actors. So, they instead posted the audition transcript. One page contains a conversation between Garp and Smoker, while the other is between Tashigi and Smoker.

Smoker is a fan-favorite villain in One Piece who was introduced as a Marine Captain in the Loguetown Arc of the manga, whereas Tashigi is a subordinate.

There’s also a disclaimer about the script being a prototype for audition only, and it doesn’t guarantee the scenes are finalized. Additionally, the account also shared: “In 2021, it’s worth mentioning that many scripts from leaked audition tapes didn’t make it into OPLA Season One, although some did. This means that audition scripts can often differ significantly from the final screenplay.”

For more from Netflix’s One Piece live-action, check out our list of the arcs likely to be adapted in Season 2 and 10 major differences between anime and live-action.

About The Author

Tulisha srivastava

Tulisha is an anime writer at Dexerto. In the past, she has worked for Comic Book Resources. She is most knowledgeable about Shonen series, particularly One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen. You can contact her at tulisha.srivastava@dexerto.com

