One Piece: Luffy vs Kizaru might change the Final Saga forever

As One Piece transitions into an Elbaf arc, the series will feature the fight between Luffy and Kizaru. However, this battle may change the entire Final Saga forever.

The One Piece manga is currently in its most important phase, transitioning into the highly-anticipated Elbaf arc. The Straw Hats plan to escape to Elbaf because of the Navy sieging Egghead Island.

However, just as they’re about to depart, Luffy senses the presence of someone really strong on the island. That strong person is none other than Admiral Kizaru.

Now that Luffy and Kizaru cross paths once again, their impending fight is going to be even more epic than the previous times. Now that Luffy has Gear 5, their fight is sure to change the Final Saga forever.

Luffy vs Kizaru will give the pirates an upper hand against the Navy

Ever since Admirals were announced in the Water 7 Saga with Aokiji, the series has always put them above other characters. Whether it’s Aokiji, Kizaru, Akainu, or even the new Admirals Fujitora and Green Bull, their powers are monstrous.

The Straw Hats’ first encounter with the Admiral was in the Sabaody Archipelago two years ago.

They did not stand a chance against a Navy powerhouse. Later, Luffy stood before the three Admirals but couldn’t protect his brother from them. Even then, Kizaru created a lot of problems for him.

The Yonko, Warlords, and the Navy form the three great powers, and they prefer not to clash with one another unless the situation is unavoidable. However, now that Luffy is a Yonko, Admiral Kizaru is still going after him. Kizaru might be strong, but Luffy’s Gear 5 is called the “world’s ridiculous power.”

A credible One Piece leaker has already confirmed an upcoming battle between Luffy and Kizaru. However, this time, all odds are stacked in Luffy’s favor. Just the possibility of Luffy overpowering a Marine Admiral is astonishing.

Now, the reason this fight could change the Final Saga is that with Kizaru’s defeat, One Piece will introduce even stronger opponents for Luffy. Luffy is at a point where he can defeat a Yonko like Kaido and also fight with an Admiral on equal footing.

There aren’t many people in the world who can match Luffy’s level. As such, it’s uncertain whether the Final Saga will reveal Imu’s powers or introduce new opponents, but this battle will mark Luffy gaining the upper hand against the Navy’s top officer.

