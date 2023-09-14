Netflix renews One Piece live-action for second season

The One Piece live-action series only released a few weeks ago, but Netflix has already green-lit the show for a second season after a record-breaking debut.

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda initially held reservations about adopting the popular manga and anime into a live-action series, but Netflix helped the mangaka properly achieve his vision. Instead of a direct one-for-one adaptation, the live-action series streamlined 11 volumes and seven-story arcs into just eight episodes.

The daring gamble struck gold, as within the first few days of Season 1 dropping, it hit the first spot on Netflix’s Top 10 TV show chart in 84 different countries, surpassing Wednesday and Stranger Things.

Just as One Piece took over the manga and anime scene, the beloved series made a huge splash in a new medium and is coming back for more.

One Piece live-action renewed for second season

On September 14, Oda announced a second season of the One Piece Netflix series.

Talking about Season 1, Oda said: “I spent a long time working on it with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it.”

Oda continued: “Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show. The adventures of Inaki and the live-action straw hats will continue onward!”

As for when fans can expect the next season, Oda explained: “It’ll still take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient.”

The Mangka alluded to the Straw Hats needing a “great doctor” in Season 2, referring to One Piece’s Drum Island arc, which introduces the fan-favorite character Tony Tony Chopper.

Co-showrunner Steve Maeda previously admitted that it would be a “challenge” to bring the toddler-sized reindeer/human hybrid to life, but Oda reassured fans by finishing the announcement video with a drawing of the always adorable Chopper.

We will provide an update when Netflix reveals a release date for One Piece Season 2.