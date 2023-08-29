One Piece: First reactions hail Netflix live-action series as “the real deal”

Netflix is all set for its One Piece live-action premiere in two days. It’s safe to say the series is living up to its hype, as fans and critics worldwide are calling it “the real deal.”

The live-action adaptation of the timeless Shonen classic One Piece has intrigued global fans for a while now. The first season is all set for its debut on the streaming platform, as fans will see the real-life versions of their favorite characters.

On August 31, the seven-year-long journey will finally reach its end as the collaboration between Eiichiro Oda and Netflix will introduce the story to a global audience. Trusting Oda’s judgment, the fandom is incredibly supportive of the series.

It’s surprising, considering how badly fans bash the live-action versions of other popular anime such as Bleach, Cowboy Bebop, Death Note, and so on. However, One Piece is going to change the history of live-action adaptations as the positive reviews erase the last bit of doubt in fans’ minds.

One Piece live-action series is getting positive reactions on Twitter

Countless fans and critics flood Twitter, sharing their opinions on the One Piece live-action series, and they all have nothing but praise for it. During the various events across the US this month, many were lucky enough to watch the series before the official premiere. Many support Oda’s claim that the series is faithful to its original source.

The series is marketed toward an older audience, different from the original version. However, Netflix’s goal is not to replicate the original series but to express the incredible story of One Piece in a unique way. They’ve already declared that they want to rewrite the history of live-action adaptations, and so far, it’s working in their favor. Here’s what fans and critics have to say about the series.

The trailer for the One Piece live-action series

The series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. The Great Pirate Era motivates countless people to set sail and find the legendary treasure known as One Piece. It once belonged to the late Pirate King, the first man to journey throughout the world. One Piece contains everything the world has to offer, and whoever finds it can claim it for themselves.

Twenty years after the Pirate King’s execution, Luffy sets out to the sea in search of the legendary treasure, gathering a small crew along the way. He meets swordsman Zoro, navigator Nami, shooter Usopp, and cook Sanji along the way. These five set out on the most dangerous journey of their lives in order to fulfill their dreams.

However, the sea is full of dangerous monsters, powerful pirates, and even the Marine officers. The series is adapting 100 chapters from the manga into eight episodes. Therefore, fans can expect a lot of changes, especially in the pacing and some characters missing from the series.

