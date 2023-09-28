Obliterated: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Prepare for 24 meets The Hangover in Obliterated, the new R-rated Netflix series from the creators of Cobra Kai – so, here’s its release date, trailer, cast details, plot, and more.

After a long day at work – whether you’ve saved the world, completed a ball-ache of a spreadsheet, or cleaned a dirty house top-to-bottom – everyone likes to unwind in their own way. Some play games, others crack open a beer (or 12), and a few decide to paint the town red and swallow anything they can get their hands on.

But what if you woke up the next day and realized you hadn’t actually finished the job, and in this scenario, the entire west coast of the US could be at risk of annihilation and possibly even a nuclear winter?

That’s the anxiety-ridden, hilarious premise of Obliterated, the new series from the creators of Cobra Kai that’s taken them back to their R-rated roots – so, here’s what you need to know, including its Netflix release date and more.

Obliterated premieres on Netflix on November 30, 2023.

All eight episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

The series comes from Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossber, who earlier worked on a host of hit R-rated comedies like Hot Tub Time Machine, Blockers, and the Harold and Kumar movies before Cobra Kai.

During an earlier appearance on the Cobra Kai Kompanion Podcast, Hurwitz said: “It’s come out amazingly well, we’re really thrilled about it. If you’re a Cobra Kai fan, it may or may not be the show for you… first of all, it’s a very R-rated show. For any young viewers, it may not be something that they’re ready to watch.

“It’s a TV-MA show, and it’s more of a throwback to the kinds of work that we did before Cobra Kai. We did pretty much exclusively R-rated comedies. This show’s awesome… if you love big action, R-rated comedy, it’s gonna deliver for you. The cast is incredible, it’s just a big spectacle and lots of fun.”

Obliterated trailer

You can check out the first trailer for Obliterated below:

“The best of the best from our armed forces and clandestine operations answer the call,” executive producer, director, and co-showrunner Josh Heald told Tudum.

“Even if you’re the so-called best of the best, you’re gonna be way up against it if called back into action with a system full of liquor and drugs. Our team deals with every conceivable self-imposed obstacle as a result of accidentally partying before the mission is over…. it’s way more difficult when contending with blurred vision, poor brain processing, decreased coordination, nausea, hunger, thirst, and bladder control.”

Obliterated cast: Who’s in it?

Netflix

The Obliterated cast includes:

Shelley Hennig as Ava Winters, an “intelligent badass”

Nick Zano as Chad McKnight, a “Navy SEAL who goes with his gut and has the scars and medals to prove it”

Terrence Terrell as Trunk, a “Navy SEAL and Chad’s wingman”

Paola Lázaro as Angela Gomez, a “badass Marine sniper”

Kimi Rutledge as Maya Lerner, a “badass Marine sniper”

Eugene Kim as Paul Yung, a “Air Force pilot”

C. Thomas Howell as Hagerty, a “wildcard Army explosives technician”

Alyson Gorske as Lana, a “Vegas party girl who gets swept up in the mission”

Carl Lumbly as CIA director James Langdon

Hurtwitz said: “Like their characters, this cast is the best of the best. Each and every one of them can do it all.

“They can nail the comedy, the drama, and the action. They can play badass or vulnerable; sober or wasted; sexy or sloppy. And on this show, we ask them to do it all.”

Obliterated plot: What is it about?

Obliterated is described as a “high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas” – but just as they’re coming off their bender, they realize they haven’t actually deactivated the bomb.

“After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world,” the official synopsis reads.

Schlossberg also explained: “The entire city of Las Vegas will be obliterated unless our team can find and deactivate the nuclear device. There is only a short window of time to find the bomb, and as the clock ticks our team must overcome deadly forces working against them… as well as overcome the massive amounts of alcohol and other substances that are in their system.”

