Cobra Kai creators hype new “very R-rated” Netflix series

Obliterated, a new “very R-rated”, action-packed Netflix series from the creators of Cobra Kai, has been unveiled.

Across the first two decades of the 2000s, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg worked on a host of hit R-rated comedies like Hot Tub Time Machine, Blockers, and the Harold and Kumar movies.

In 2018, they revived The Karate Kid franchise with Cobra Kai, a continuation of the franchise’s story following William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence more than 30 years after the first movie as he re-opens the infamous dojo and reignites his rivalry with Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso.

It’s been renewed for a sixth and final season, but the showrunners have another series cooking: Obliterated, and it sounds crazy.

Netflix reveals Obliterated from Cobra Kai creators

The Cobra Kai trio have teamed up for Obliterated, a new “explosive action comedy” coming to Netflix later this year. It was originally set for release on TBS, but after the network scrapped its scripted projects and amid the Karate Kid show’s success, the streamer picked it up.

As per Tudum, it follows “an elite special forces team who thwart a deadly threat to Las Vegas, then celebrate with booze, drugs, and sex…. unfortunately, the vibe is killed once they discover that the bomb they deactivated was a fake.

“With the clock ticking, the intoxicated team must fight through their impairments and overcome their personal issues to find the real bomb and save the world. If 24 and The Hangover hooked up and had a baby, it’d be Obliterated.”

The cast includes Teen Wolf’s Shelley Hennig and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’s Nick Zano, alongside Terrence Terrell, Paola Lázaro, Kimi Rutledge, Eugene Kim, C. Thomas Howell, Alyson Gorske, and Carl Lumbly.

During an earlier appearance on the Cobra Kai Kompanion Podcast, Hurwitz said: “It’s come out amazingly well, we’re really thrilled about it. If you’re a Cobra Kai fan, it may or may not be the show for you… first of all, it’s a very R-rated show. For any young viewers, it may not be something that they’re ready to watch.

“It’s a TV-MA show, and it’s more of a throwback to the kinds of work that we did before Cobra Kai. We did pretty much exclusively R-rated comedies. This show’s awesome… if you love big action, R-rated comedy, it’s gonna deliver for you. The cast is incredible, it’s just a big spectacle and lots of fun.”

Obliterated will hit Netflix on November 30, 2023.

