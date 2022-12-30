Nova & Silver Surfer movies rumored for MCU

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Nova and Silver Surfer may be getting their own movies in the MCU, as opposed to a Disney+ series or special presentation, according to a new rumor.

We’re less than two months away from the beginning of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the second chapter of the Multiverse Saga.

It’ll kick off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, worlds apart from Scott Lang’s past palette-cleansing, small-time adventures, as it’ll formally introduce the next big bad: Kang the Conqueror.

We’re now on the path to the next Avengers event with The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, and speculation is rife around the possible introduction of many characters – including Nova and Silver Surfer.

Nova & Silver Surfer movies rumored to be in the works

According to MyTimeToShineHello, a notable pop culture leaker and scooper, Nova will be getting his own movie in the MCU. “Nova is gonna be a movie not a series or a special,” they wrote.

This also goes for the Silver Surfer, last seen in live-action in 2007’s Fantastic Four sequel, voiced by Laurence Fishburne. “I heard Silver Surfer is a movie,” they also wrote.

In March this year, Deadline reported that Marvel is developing a Nova project with Moon Knight writer Sabir Pirzada. It’s not been confirmed whether it’ll be a movie, series, or special, nor has any casting been announced.

Many fans expect the series will follow the origin of Richard Rider’s Nova, a New York teenager given a cosmic helmet and uniform by a dying member of the Nova Corps, an intergalactic military force earlier seen in both Guardians of the Galaxy films.

As for the Silver Surfer, reports of a solo movie have been circulating since 2018, with Paper Girls scribe Brian K. Vaughan once working on the script prior to Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox.

With the Fantastic Four movie set to release in 2025, one would imagine we’ll see a tease for the Silver Surfer in the MCU, given his association with Marvel’s first family.

