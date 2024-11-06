Is there a Marvel x Godzilla crossover in the MCU’s future?

The next Godzilla movie is officially in early development, but internet rumors now suggest Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki has met with Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Could a crossover be happening?

The alleged meeting comes courtesy of Twitter/X Godzilla resource @14_kaiju, who reported, “Takashi Yamazaki has indicated that he met Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

“Marvel’s president told me, ‘Wadatsumi, good’. He also said, ‘We have meetings every day to see if we can develop something like that’. I think he was paying lip service.”

This comes days after the news that Yamazaki and his team will be developing a second film after Minus One smashed both its box office and streaming service views.

It’s worth noting we don’t yet know any further details on the new movie, but the supposed meeting with Feige suggests the MCU could be involved at some point.

If you’re not a hardened fan of Marvel comics, there is already a bonafide crossover for a film to latch onto. The Godzilla, King of the Monsters series was published from 1977-1979, featuring favorite faces including S.H.I.E.L.D., the Fantastic Four, and the Avengers.

Obviously, the latter two are sub-franchises we’re expecting new movies from over the next three years – Secret Wars and Doomsday for the Avengers – but it remains to be seen whether Toho’s golden boy will pop up for a cameo.

However, some fans think the news suggests Yamazaki is turning down deals from Feige.

“I’m glad he implied that he’s turned down MCU offers. I cannot imagine a Takashi Yamazaki superhero film where he’s just yet another director for hire with no input allowed in the story,” one fan replied.

A second agreed, “I hope that is all it was. Marvel does not need to ruin this perfect man,” with a third weighing in, “Keep those f**kers away from the GOAT.”

In the Godzilla Minus One ending, we saw Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki) seemingly kill Godzilla… until the giant lizard emerges more furious than ever. It makes sense that the new movie will be a direct sequel to Yamazaki’s most recent work, but Toho has yet to confirm this.

