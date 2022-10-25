Who is the villain in Ant-Man 3? Kang, Krylar & MODOK explained

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Ant-Man 3 – titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – just unveiled its first trailer, but who is the villain in the movie? Here’s a quick breakdown of Kang the Conqueror and other possible foes.

When Paul Rudd made his debut as Ant-Man in 2015, he faced off against Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll), a corporate megalomaniac wishing to sell the Pym shrinking technology to Hydra.

In 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, the titular pair contend with Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) in their efforts to save Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) from the Quantum Realm.

In Ant-Man 3, Scott Lang is set to face one of his most dangerous villains yet – and that’s before we get to the other guys, so let’s break down who Marvel fans should expect to see.

Who are the villains in Ant-Man 3?

Ant-Man 3 is set to feature three separate villains:

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror

Bill Murray , whose role hasn’t been confirmed but is expected to star as Krylar

, whose role hasn’t been confirmed but is expected to star as MODOK

It’s unclear if Kang will be the main villain of the movie, but we know this: he’s the MCU’s next big bad, especially with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on the horizon, which will come before Secret Wars.

Ant-Man 3: Who is Kang the Conqueror?

Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, is a famous Marvel supervillain. His real name is Nathaniel Richards, and he was first introduced in the MCU in Loki.

In the season finale, Sylvie killed He Who Remains at the end of time, causing all sorts of chaos we’re only beginning to see in the MCU. Just before the credits rolled, Loki returned to the TVA to find statues of the same man.

This suggests his evolution into Kang, and we know Ant-Man 3 will feature the “warrior” variant of the character.

Speaking to Collider about playing multiple versions of the same character, Majors said: “I think the thing about Kang, even the comic books, he contains multitudes.

“For me, it’s a great exploration of myself, just to figure out how much of myself can I explore and share? That’s the opportunity that Kang and He Who Remains offers.”

“The time-traveling despot Kang the Conqueror is aptly named, using all his resources and technology from the future to rule as many universes as possible while there’s still time,” his Marvel bio reads.

“Kang is his own worst enemy, constantly trying to prevent the future or undo the past. By doing so, he inadvertently creates variants of himself who sometimes hinder his world-conquering goals. Such variants include Immortus, Rama Tut, and Iron Lad.

“In his travels through time, he becomes a time-misplaced menace to the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and other heroic teams. He will occasionally team up with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes when the time calls for it.”

Ant-Man 3: Who is Bill Murray’s villain and is it Krylar?

Bill Murray’s role in Ant-Man 3 hasn’t been confirmed, but many believe he’s playing Krylar.

Krylar is an exceedingly minor villain in the Marvel comics, so if it turns out to be Murray’s character, expect him to be more of a secondary antagonist.

Marvel Studios

He first appeared in The Incredible Hulk #156. He’s nothing more than a scientist with green skin from the tiny planet of K’ai, introduced as the Hulk travels through the Micro-Verse – and he’s killed off in his first scene.

So, why would Marvel choose Krylar for Murray, given his stature as a comic actor? Well, his story – no matter how short-lived it may be – could be used to tie into other Hulk storylines, especially after the She-Hulk finale. Also, with Krylar having next-to-no backstory, there’s more scope to explore the character.

Ant-Man 3: Who is MODOK?

MODOK is the supervillain identity taken on by George Tarleton, which stands for “Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.”

Tarleton worked for Advanced Idea Mechanics, an arms-dealing organization specializing in futuristic weaponry. After creating the Cosmic Cube, the Scientist Supreme forced him to undergoe a mutagenic experiment which increased his intelligence… with the price of his head growing freakishly large.

He could no longer walk, so he was placed in a hoverchair (known as the Doomsday Chair) for mobility, and he ended up killing his creators and taking control of the organization.

It’s unclear who’ll be playing or voicing MODOK in the movie, but Patton Oswalt played the character in his own Hulu series in 2021. While it’s believed to be canon, it exists in the multiverse, so its events have no bearing on the rest of the MCU.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is due for release on February 17, 2023.