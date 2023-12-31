What If…? Season 3: Everything we know so far

What If…? Season 2 premiered on Disney+ over the Holiday Season, but Season 3 has now already been confirmed.

Ever since Marvel blew its multi-verse wide open, the What If…? series has arguably been one of the most notable projects in the franchise regarding this plotline.

Streaming on Disney+, the animated show has allowed MCU fans to explore multiple fun concepts, such as “What if Nebula joined the Nova Corps?” and “What if the Avengers assembled in 1602?” all through the fourth-wall breaking eyes of The Watcher, who in a way can be seen the series’ narrator.

And now with a third season of the show being officially confirmed, here’s everything we know so far.

Is there a What If…? Season 3 release date?

Sadly, there is currently no official release date given for What If…? Season 3.

However, considering we have been told that it will be “Streaming soon” and that the third season is already being promoted, with some clips already circulating the internet, we probably won’t have to wait for very long to get a release date.

For now, we can likely assume the upcoming season will premiere sometime in 2024.

What If…? Season 3 cast – Who will be working on next season?

While currently no voice cast has been confirmed for Season 3 – except perhaps David Harbour as Red Guardian and Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier – we can expect the same cast to return should their characters appear in the third series. Meaning, the actors we all know and love from the MCU may be returning to the recording booth.

Season 2’s cast included the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, Karen Gillan, Jon Favreau, Hayley Atwell, Sam Rockwell, Jeff Goldblum, and Cate Blanchett, among others.

What If…? Season 3 trailer – Is there a trailer?

There is no official trailer yet, but the third season was confirmed with a “sneak peek” clip of Season 3 being released on X (formerly Twitter). Check it out below:

The clip is both humorous and action-packed, giving us a look at a world that is hunting down super soldiers.

What If…? Season 3 plot – What will happen next season?

Based on the comics that debuted in 1977, the series will continue its overarching concept of “Reimagining noteworthy events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities.”

As with the two previous seasons (and arguably the MCU as a whole), Season 3 will be a mix between an ongoing series and an anthology show, mainly through the overarching eyes of The Watcher.

As stated by Marvel Studios producer Brad Winderbaum, “The fact that we have What If…? going into a third season, it means that we can go a little bit deeper with these characters, especially the Watcher.

“It’s a Multiverse story, they’re standalone stories, but there is a serialized aspect to it because there’s this narrator who loves the subjects of these stories, he’s the ultimate fanboy. He’s watching, like we all watch. And he loves these characters like we do. So we can dig in a little deeper into what makes him tick in the second season, and then into the third season, we kind of get to know his humanity a lot more.”

Be sure to keep up with all things Marvel here

