Netflix developing Peaky Blinders spinoffs and fans are divided

A new report has revealed that Netflix is entering its “franchise era,” with not one but two Peaky Blinders spinoff TV shows in the pipeline – but the announcement has left fans divided.

Netflix, once a humble DVD-by-mail service founded in 1997, underwent a transformative journey to become the global streaming giant it is today. In the late 00s, original content creation became paramount, leading to the release of groundbreaking shows like House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, and Stranger Things.

Now, it appears Netflix is taking a page out of the playbook of major Hollywood studios by strategically planning sequels, prequels, and spinoffs for its major shows, which will no doubt add another layer to its influence in the modern entertainment world.

One property it’s setting its sights on is Peaky Blinders, and while fans have been calling for the return of Tommy Shelby and co. for some time, the news has left people divided.

Netflix developing two Peaky Blinders spinoffs divides opinion

According to Bloomberg’s latest Screentime newsletter, Netflix is “eager” to develop a whole series of spinoffs based on popular property, including two Peaky Blinders shows.

Reporter Lucas Shaw states: “After attracting tens of millions of customers with original series like House of Cards and Stranger Things, Netflix is now starting to resemble a more traditional Hollywood studio; it is making a lot more sequels, prequels and reboots based on existing intellectual property.”

These include an Uncle Fester Wednesday spinoff and two Peaky Blinders series. “One of those would be set in Boston during the middle of the 20th century, a couple decades after the original Peaky Blinders, while another would focus on Polly, the matriarch of the criminal Shelby clan,” adds Shaw.

Of course, whether these will go ahead is dependent on various factors, from negotiations for rights to the development of the stories and casting. But even the idea has left fans of the OG gangster period drama divided.

Over on X, one wrote: “Unless Steven Knight and Cillian Murphy are involved, no thanks.” On the other side of the fence, a second replied: “To be fair, that role catapulted Cillian into superstardom. With the right script and cast, a new star could be born. I’m not afraid to give new stuff a chance!”

“This isn’t necessary, because the show was perfect & the ending was also good,” added a third, while a fourth wrote: “Having a series about Aunt Pol would be a slap in the face right now. Focus on one and ffs make it good please.”

A fifth chimed in: “A Peaky show not based in England. Is this a joke? The best part of the show is that it is a working class British show.”

Not everyone’s against the idea, however, including this person who said: “Peaky fooking Blinders. Absolutely gonna watch it. My favourite.” And another simply wrote: “WE WILL BE THERE.”

Let it be known that the Netflix series would be separate to the rumored Peaky Blinders movie, which is yet to receive the official greenlight. Although if it were to ever happen, Cillian Murphy would be “open” to it – you can read more about that here.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted as and when new information on the proposed Peaky Blinders spinoffs comes in. Until then, you can check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

