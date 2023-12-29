Everything coming to Netflix in 2024

2024 is set to be a massive year for Netflix – so, here’s a breakdown of every movie and TV show coming to the streaming platform next year.

Did you know that there wasn’t a single Netflix title on the list of the most torrented TV shows of this year? HBO took the top spot with The Last of Us, while Disney Plus and Prime Video were also prolifically pirated, but not Netflix. The reason is likely simple: so many people are already paying for a subscription anyway.

The streamer hasn’t disappointed in 2023. It started strong with Beef, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun’s superb road-rage drama, before delivering bangers like Black Mirror Season 6 and all of its existential terrors, Mike Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher, and the edge-of-our-seat reality TV transformation of Squid Game.

With the stage set for another year of binge-worthy entertainment, we’ve gathered all of the release dates we know for movies and shows coming to Netflix in 2024.

What’s coming to Netflix in 2024?

Before we get to a long list of titles you can keep bookmarked, we’ve highlighted a few movies and TV shows you may want to watch out for in the near future.

Good Grief

Release date: January 5

Plot: “Marc was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver. But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie and Thomas, on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face.”

Cast: Daniel Levy, Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Celia Imrie, Arnaud Valois, Luke Evans

Lift

Release date: January 11

Plot: “An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker, races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.”

Cast: Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, Sam Worthington

Griselda

Release date: January 25

Plot: “Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother.'”

Cast: Sofía Vergaram, Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Martin Rodriguez, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Dávilam Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, José Zúñiga

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Release date: February 22

Plot: “A live-action reimagining of the beloved animated series following Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.”

Cast: Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Leung

January

Bitconned – January 1

Fool Me Once – January 1

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment – January 1

Delicious in Dungeon – January 3

Society of the Snow – January 4

The Brothers Sun – January 4

Good Grief – January 5

Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 Part 2 – January 5

Break Point Season 2 – January 10

Boy Swallows Universe – January 11

Detective Forst – January 11

Killer Soup – January 11

Lift – January 11

Sonic Prime Season 3 – January 11

The Kitchen – January 12

Maboroshi – January 15

End of the Line – January 17

Caged Wings – January 19

Love is Blind: Sweden – January 19

My Loneliness Has Wings – January 19

Sixty Minutes – January 19

Captivating the King Season 1 – January 20

Not Quite Narwhal Season 2 – January 22

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees – January 23

Love Deadline Season 1 – January 23

Queer Eye Season 7 – January 24

Six Nations: Full Contact – January 24

Griselda – January 25

Masters of the Universe: Revolution – January 25

Badland Hunters – January 26

Mighty Beheem’s Playtime – January 29

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down – January 30

Alexander: The Making of a God – January 31

Baby Bandito – January 31

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – January 31

WILL – January 31

February

Orion and the Dark – February 2

Dee & Friends in Oz – February 5

One Day – February 8

A Killer Paradox – February 9

The Heartbreak Agency – February 14

House of Ninjas – February 15

Rhythm + Flow Italy – February 16

Einstein and the Bomb – February 19

Avatar: The Last Airbender – February 22

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – February 24

Code 8: Part II – TBC

March

The Netflix Slam – March 3

Supersex – March 6

The Signal – March 7

Damsel – March 8th – Millie Bobby Brown headlines this new fantasy action movie.

24 Hours with Gaspar – March 14

Girls5eva Season 3 – March 14

3 Body Problem – March 21

The Wages of Fear – March 29

Young Royals Season 3 – TBC

April

Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver – April 19

Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1) – April 25

May

Blood of Zeus Season 2 – May 15

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 – May 16

June

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 – June 13

Rising Impact – June 22

July

TBA

August

TBA

September

TBA

October

TBA

November

Arcane Season 2 – TBC

December

That Christmas – TBC

2024 movies without release dates

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – Summer 2024

Basma

Chakda ‘Xpress

Escape from Hat

Ferry 2

Havoc

Monkey Man

The Old Guard 2

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

The Mothership

City Hunter

The Electric State

A Family Affair

GTMAX

An Honest Life

In Your Dreams

Irish Wish

Let Go

A Part of You

Pedro Páramo

Players

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Shirley

Shout It Out Loud

Spellbound

Blame the Game

Stolen

Thelma the Unicorn

Trigger Warning

Ultraman: Rising

Untitled Tomotaka Shibayama movie

Untitled Wallace and Gromit movie

Untitled Xavier Gens movie

Heart of the Hunter

Soweto Love Story

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

2024 TV shows without release dates

Squid Game Season 2

Dead Boy Detectives

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ripley

The Diplomat Season 2

The Night Agent Season 2

You can also find out more about upcoming Netflix shows and movies below:

