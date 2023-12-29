Everything coming to Netflix in 2024

Everything coming to Netflix in 2024Netflix
2024 is set to be a massive year for Netflix – so, here’s a breakdown of every movie and TV show coming to the streaming platform next year.
Did you know that there wasn’t a single Netflix title on the list of the most torrented TV shows of this year? HBO took the top spot with The Last of Us, while Disney Plus and Prime Video were also prolifically pirated, but not Netflix. The reason is likely simple: so many people are already paying for a subscription anyway.
The streamer hasn’t disappointed in 2023. It started strong with Beef, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun’s superb road-rage drama, before delivering bangers like Black Mirror Season 6 and all of its existential terrors, Mike Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher, and the edge-of-our-seat reality TV transformation of Squid Game.
With the stage set for another year of binge-worthy entertainment, we’ve gathered all of the release dates we know for movies and shows coming to Netflix in 2024.
What’s coming to Netflix in 2024?
Before we get to a long list of titles you can keep bookmarked, we’ve highlighted a few movies and TV shows you may want to watch out for in the near future.
Good Grief
Release date: January 5
Plot: “Marc was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver. But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie and Thomas, on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face.”
Cast: Daniel Levy, Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Celia Imrie, Arnaud Valois, Luke Evans
Lift
Release date: January 11
Plot: “An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker, races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.”
Cast: Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, Sam Worthington
Griselda
Release date: January 25
Plot: “Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother.'”
Cast: Sofía Vergaram, Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Martin Rodriguez, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Dávilam Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, José Zúñiga
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Release date: February 22
Plot: “A live-action reimagining of the beloved animated series following Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.”
Cast: Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Leung
January
- Bitconned – January 1
- Fool Me Once – January 1
- You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment – January 1
- Delicious in Dungeon – January 3
- Society of the Snow – January 4
- The Brothers Sun – January 4
- Good Grief – January 5
- Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 Part 2 – January 5
- Break Point Season 2 – January 10
- Boy Swallows Universe – January 11
- Detective Forst – January 11
- Killer Soup – January 11
- Lift – January 11
- Sonic Prime Season 3 – January 11
- The Kitchen – January 12
- Maboroshi – January 15
- End of the Line – January 17
- Caged Wings – January 19
- Love is Blind: Sweden – January 19
- My Loneliness Has Wings – January 19
- Sixty Minutes – January 19
- Captivating the King Season 1 – January 20
- Not Quite Narwhal Season 2 – January 22
- Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees – January 23
- Love Deadline Season 1 – January 23
- Queer Eye Season 7 – January 24
- Six Nations: Full Contact – January 24
- Griselda – January 25
- Masters of the Universe: Revolution – January 25
- Badland Hunters – January 26
- Mighty Beheem’s Playtime – January 29
- Jack Whitehall: Settle Down – January 30
- Alexander: The Making of a God – January 31
- Baby Bandito – January 31
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – January 31
- WILL – January 31
February
- Orion and the Dark – February 2
- Dee & Friends in Oz – February 5
- One Day – February 8
- A Killer Paradox – February 9
- The Heartbreak Agency – February 14
- House of Ninjas – February 15
- Rhythm + Flow Italy – February 16
- Einstein and the Bomb – February 19
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – February 22
- The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – February 24
- Code 8: Part II – TBC
March
- The Netflix Slam – March 3
- Supersex – March 6
- The Signal – March 7
- Damsel – March 8th – Millie Bobby Brown headlines this new fantasy action movie.
- 24 Hours with Gaspar – March 14
- Girls5eva Season 3 – March 14
- 3 Body Problem – March 21
- The Wages of Fear – March 29
- Young Royals Season 3 – TBC
April
- Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver – April 19
- Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1) – April 25
May
- Blood of Zeus Season 2 – May 15
- Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 – May 16
June
- Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 – June 13
- Rising Impact – June 22
July
TBA
August
TBA
September
TBA
October
TBA
November
- Arcane Season 2 – TBC
December
- That Christmas – TBC
2024 movies without release dates
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – Summer 2024
- Basma
- Chakda ‘Xpress
- Escape from Hat
- Ferry 2
- Havoc
- Monkey Man
- The Old Guard 2
- Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story
- The Mothership
- City Hunter
- The Electric State
- A Family Affair
- GTMAX
- An Honest Life
- In Your Dreams
- Irish Wish
- Let Go
- A Part of You
- Pedro Páramo
- Players
- Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
- Shirley
- Shout It Out Loud
- Spellbound
- Blame the Game
- Stolen
- Thelma the Unicorn
- Trigger Warning
- Ultraman: Rising
- Untitled Tomotaka Shibayama movie
- Untitled Wallace and Gromit movie
- Untitled Xavier Gens movie
- Heart of the Hunter
- Soweto Love Story
- The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep
2024 TV shows without release dates
- Squid Game Season 2
- Dead Boy Detectives
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ripley
- The Diplomat Season 2
- The Night Agent Season 2
You can also find out more about upcoming Netflix shows and movies below:
