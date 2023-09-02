Marvel shakes up release schedule by pushing back multiple spin-off series

A lot of highly anticipated Marvel shows have been further delayed as the studio decides to move things around on their upcoming calendar.

As many Marvel fans know, the studio is pretty strict when it comes to keep their certain line-ups of movies and TV shows.

Since the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio has operated under “phases,” with each show or movie helping to move the plot along of each phase so it can reach its epic conclusion.

However, with the ongoing writers and actors’ strike, it seems like Marvel has shaken up their upcoming calendar as many of its spin-off shows have been pushed back.

Marvel pushes back spin-off series for another year

When it comes to Phase 5 of the MCU, most of the beginning projects have come out on schedule like Guardians of Galaxy 3 and Secret Invasion.

Two more projects — Disney+’s Loki and the film The Marvels — are still on track to come out at their scheduled dates of later in 2023.

However, the other projects slated to come out this year have been pushed back to 2024 as the writers and actors’ strike continues on.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, shows like Echo, the spin-off of Hawkeye, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the spin-off of WandaVision, have had their premiere dates pushed back.

Echo was slated to premiere in November 2023, but is now set to drop in January 2024. And Agatha: Coven of Chaos was also set to premiere in winter 2023, but will now debut in sometime of fall 2024, more specifically around the Halloween season.

And these aren’t the only spin-offs effected by the calendar shake up as Ironheart, a show focused on genius-inventor Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was to supposed to drop this fall, but has fallen completely off the schedule.

And the same fate befell Daredevil: Born Again, a continuation of the Netflix series, which was expected to debut in spring 2024 was paused because of the strike. Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, was also paused in mid-production.

As of this time, there’s no word on when or if these three series will come back to the Phase 5 calendar. Only time will tell if any of the productions will debut in the next year or if Marvel will have to delay their plans yet again.

