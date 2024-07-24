The MCU cannot repeat the biggest mistake Marvel comics ever made

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a huge responsibility not to repeat the same detrimental mistake that rocked the foundation of Marvel Comics.

While there are plenty of reasons why Marvel fans are excited to watch Deadpool & Wolverine, the biggest is undoubtedly the opportunity to see Hugh Jackman again play Wolverine.

Many believed they would never see Jackman play the booze-soaked claw man after he was successfully killed off in 2017’s Logan. Still, the studio decided to yank him off the bench to finally sell audiences on the multiversal arc they’ve been struggling to get off the ground since Doctor Strange.

However, while it’s incredibly exciting to see a fan-favorite character come back to life, the MCU could be falling into the same issue Marvel Comics has regarding reviving dead heroes, which will spell trouble for future projects.

If the dead always come back, no one will weep for the fallen

When it comes to superheroes in comic books, being killed is as commonplace as days ending with the letter ‘y.’

While some deaths are shocking due to how violent, bloody, or absolutely off-the-wall they can be, most comic book readers are not surprised when their favorite heroes die.

This is a big reason why death isn’t that dramatic in comics, and it’s made worse because heroes almost always come back to life later on.

One of the most popular examples of this phenomenon actually occurred at DC Comics, when they released ‘The Death of Superman,’ a three-arc story that started in December 1992 and ended in October 1993.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The plot follows Superman’s murder by Doomsday during a climactic battle. This was a landmark moment for comic readers, as the once unkillable Man of Steel was no longer seen as the unmovable force DC Comics made him out to be.

‘The Death of Superman’ sold over six million copies and became the most popular comic book of 1992.

However, while DC Comics took a massive swing at actually killing off their biggest cultural icon, Superman’s death didn’t last long. He was resurrected in the last arc of the trilogy titled ‘Reign of the Supermen.’

Marvel Comics has also dabbled with this kind of storytelling, particularly with Captain America. The Avengers’ leader has died and come back to life at least nine different times since 1978’s Avengers #177.

Because death is so fickle in comics, some readers have become a bit jaded about the entire idea, rendering some of these losses mute because the writers don’t stick to their guns.

This apathy toward comic book characters could be a huge problem for Marvel Studios if they decide to follow in the footsteps of their source material.

Let the past die, kill it if you have to

Unfortunately, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently toying with the idea of bringing back long-dead characters. Studio president Kevin Feige spoke candidly on how Jackman’s return could inspire the comeback of some OG Avengers.

When asked how Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) could be brought back into the fold, Feige told Variety, “That’s the key, right? How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we’ve been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine. So, what’s to come? We’ll see.”

Downey and Evans’ contribution to the MCU cannot be understated, as they are two founding members of the universe we all know and love.

However, the idea of bringing them back is a slap in the face for those following the decade-long story Feige and Marvel Studios have been telling since 2008.

Both Iron Man and Captain America were built up to be huge pillars in the MCU; they went through traumatic and life-changing experiences that led them to be the men we see in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Marvel Studios

The finality of their Endgame arcs made sense because they were each done in such a satisfying way. It almost seems impossible for the studio to pull it off so seamlessly.

So, why would Feige want to ruin that by digging up their graves and tossing them into some weird multiverse movie?

Well, money, for sure, but it also seems to stem from the need to use nostalgia to bring back fans who may have checked out from the universe after Endgame’s premiere.

But Marvel Studios shouldn’t try to appeal to fans this way because Downey and Evans aren’t up to playing these characters forever.

Instead of using Frankenstein technology to revive the husks of Cap and Iron Man, Marvel could instead look towards the future and utilize the characters they established after Endgame and in Phase 5.

If Feige and Marvel Studios decide to continuously snatch dead characters from the great beyond, they will eventually cultivate an audience similar to Marvel Comics, which will only be devoid of future projects with real-life and death stakes.

