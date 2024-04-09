TV & Movies

Marvel fans divided after star hints at dead character’s return

Kayla Harrington
Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: EndgameMarvel

Marvel fans are divided on how they feel about Tony Stark returning to the MCU, after Robert Downey Jr. hinted that it could happen in the future.

Robert Downey Jr. is known as the father of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as his first Iron Man movie kicked off both the Infinity Saga and the universe as a whole.

The first Iron Man premiered in 2008 and, just 11 years later, Downey’s journey as Iron Man came to a close with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which saw the character sacrifice himself while defeating Thanos.

His death was one of the most emotional moments in the MCU, as fans had to say goodbye to a character they’d grown attached to for more than a decade.

So, when he was asked if he would ever consider returning to the MCU, Downey surprised everyone as he told Esquire, “Happily. It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”

Marvel fans quickly voiced their reactions on social media and it was obvious that there was a clear divide on how they felt about Downey returning.

Some were ecstatic about the idea of Iron Man returning to the big screen as one fan tweeted, “He got that Oscar and he said, nothing more for me to prove, baybee. Slap that arc reactor right back on.”

However, others were skeptical about Tony’s return due to the implications it would have on the end of Endgame as another fan explained, “I know I’m in the minority but I really don’t want him to come back. Not only because it’s just cheap fan service but his conclusion in Endgame was perfect.”

And then there were a small group of fans who joked they wouldn’t be “strong enough” to handle Downey’s return as it would probably end with his death again.

As of now, there’s no definitive way for Tony to return, but many MCU fans think he could come back in Avengers: Secret Wars as the movie will have something to do with the multiverse and Tony could return as an alternate version of himself.

