As the final part of Manifest Season 4 just dropped on Netflix, some fans are wondering what exactly happened in the supernatural show – so, we’ve explained the show’s long-awaited ending.

After four seasons and one cancellation, Netflix‘s hit drama Manifest is finally coming to a permanent end. The show follows the passengers of Flight 828 as they board a flight that hits a sort of electrical storm and then remerges five years later.

The series tackled what it would be like to lose such a huge chunk of your life and all the consequences that come with it. On top of that, the characters have to deal with a supposed “Death Date,” which took the place of the date they were supposed to die aka when the plane took off.

It’s sad to see such a mystical show come to an end, but the show did a great job tying all of its themes together in a way that should leave fans satisfied. However, if you still need a explainer on what went down, keep on reading.

Spoilers to follow, obviously…

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 ending explained

The final episode, titled ‘Final Boarding’, begins with Cal Stone (Ty Doran) sacrificing himself as he connects the power of two sapphires to create a beacon of light, bringing together all of the 828 passengers to a mountaintop.

Meanwhile Eden Stone (Brianna Riccio and Gianna Riccio), Olive Stone (Luna Blaise), and TJ Morrison (Garrett Wareing) wander through a forest where they come upon a rock in the woods with an inscription on it, but it’s hard for them to make out. Using old family photos, Olive figures that the inscription reads ‘Forgiveness lightens the heart PIXLAZ.”

Olive works out what the message means using the writings of Al-Zuras, a 16th-century Egyptian explorer who vanished along with his crew storm while crossing the ocean only to reappear 10 years later with no memories of what happened to them, aside from a vision of seeing Flight 828, which was originally perceived as a silver dragon.

In his journal, Olive finds a picture of her father, Ben Stone (Josh Dallas,) carrying her through a fire —only it isn’t her, it’s Angelina Meyer (Holly Taylor), the woman who murdered Ben’s wife and kidnapped their daughter Eden for a short period of time. It turns out that the only way for Ben to survive his Death Date is to forgive Angelina for what she has done to his family.

Then, a tremor causes the fissure where Saanvi Bahl (Parveen Kaur) deposited the ark fragment to reopen. The group of passengers watch as, from under the molten rock, the infamous plane of Flight 828 rises. As they are ready to face their judgment, on their version of the scales, the passengers begin to board the plane once again.

However, while it seems like they would be able to board, Angelina and her followers appear with weapons and demand that the passengers disembark as they believe the plane was sent for only them. After a struggle that leads to Angelina accidentally shooting Saanvi in the forearm, Ben has the opportunity to get revenge against his wife’s murderer, but decides instead to save Angelina and help her board the plane as the world around starts to burn and explode.

On the plane, the passengers are judged by the higher power for their sins. Angelina and her followers are turned to ash as they have committed too many sins to be worthy of saving. Saavni, Adrian Shannon (Jared Grimes), and Eagan Tehrani (Ali Lopez-Sohaili) are almost turned to ash as well, but are spared as they atoned for their sins.

While the passengers were spared from the higher power’s wrath, they aren’t completely safe as a bad entity rises up from the ashes of those who weren’t worthy and forms an Archangel. In order to defeat it, the passengers link arms and walk in its direction with Ben and Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) yelling out all the good deeds the remaining 828 passengers have done. The Archangel disappears and the plane successfully lands New York on April 7, 2013, the exact date it was originally supposed to land in the pilot episode.

The rest of the world is completely oblivious to what happened, but the passengers remember everything that has occurred during the five years they were missing. Ben is reunited with his now alive wife and children, with Cal being returned to a child once again. Michaela reunites and breakups with her boyfriend Jared Vasquez (J. R. Ramirez) before seeking out the true love of her life, Zeke Landon (Matt Long), who previously perished at the end of Season 4 Part 1 when he sacrificed himself to save Cal.

The passengers on Flight 828 who were turned to ash by the higher power are deemed missing by the airline while those who survived are now forever linked by the events that happened to them and can live out their second chance at life in peace.

In the final moments of the episode, Michaela’s voice can be heard echoing the message of Manifest as a whole: “They’ll try to explain it as a mass delusion, but we know the truth because we lived it every day for five-and-a-half years. We earned this. The ultimate second chance. Not everyone survived. But for those of us who did, Flight 828 and everything that came after, bound us together and changed us. It taught us how to live and what’s worth living for.”

And that’s everything in the ending of Manifest. Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix. You can check out more of our Netflix coverage in the hubs below:

