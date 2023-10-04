New Kevin Costner movie Horizon gets big update

He might have left the world of Yellowstone behind, but Kevin Costner has big things planned for his next movie, Horizon.

Though his exit from the Dutton family ranch might have been more on the dramatic side, Costner’s next project isn’t straying too far from Western territory.

Horizon is being billed as an “American saga,” spanning a 15-year timeline that takes place both before and after the Civil War.

However, in true Wild West style, Kevin Costner’s Horizon has just received a huge update in the form of its rating guidance.

According to FilmRatings.com, Horizon now has an R-rating, which is stated to be for “violence, some nudity, and sexuality.”

This comes before any other public details of the Costner movie, which doesn’t even have a release window yet. However, it was reported by Variety that Horizon is set to be the first of four films in the American Saga series.

When Horizon was first announced, Kevin Costner released in a statement: “America’s expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.

“Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters’ life and death decisions.”

The film is already set to boast a huge cast, including Jena Malone (Contact), Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Sam Worthington (Avatar), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road), Giovanni Ribisi (Ted), Will Patton (Armageddon), Kathleen Quinlan (Apollo 13), Luke Wilson (Vacancy), and Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan).

Did Kevin Costner leave Yellowstone for Horizon?

The latest news on Horizon comes after rumors that Costner left Yellowstone altogether to pursue his work on Horizon.

During an interview with Insider, series creator Taylor Sheridan said: “My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered. His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful… and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting.

“He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one.”

That’s the latest updates we have on Horizon. You can read more about Yellowstone and its spinoffs in the hubs below:

