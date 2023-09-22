ImperialHal claims Horizon hasn’t actually been nerfed despite Harbinger event changes

Apex Legend star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has given his initial take on the new Horizon nerf as he’s unsure if the scientist feels any different after the changes.

Changes to Apex Legends’ roster of characters typically come around at the start of a new season or whenever Respawn deems someone to be slightly too overpowered for whatever reason.

Some also come around during mid-season events, just like the recent Harbingers collection event, which saw Horizon and Revenant both hit with pretty sizable nerfs. Horizon’s Gravity Lift was the main target of her changes, with players now spending less time up on top of it and being less accurate while firing up there.

The changes to Horizon are incredibly notable for competitive players, seeing as the Scottish scientist played a key role in the ALGS meta. She featured in the top two combinations of trios, which were both comfortably ahead of any other options.

ImperialHal unsure Apex Legends meta will shift after Horizon nerf

While a number of players have been concerned about the change and what impact it could have on Horizon’s standing in the meta, ImperialHal is unsure that too much has changed.

The TSM star, who has made Horizon one of his signature legends over the last few years, tested the changes out in a recent round of scrims.

“Even though those scrims are pretty bad, Horizon doesn’t seem that much different to be honest,” Hal said after the practice games had concluded. “I don’t think the meta changes right now, at all.”

Timestamp of 3:05

As noted, if Horizon was to drop out of the meta, that would be an incredibly significant change compared to the last few months. Though, Hal clearly doesn’t think that’s going to happen.

The only big change that’s seemingly in the works is the possibility of Olympus entertaining the ALGS map pool. Pros have been testing it out to provide feedback for EA, but they’re not all massive fans.

