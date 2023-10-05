Kevin Costner’s epic western Horizon drops first teaser

Horizon: An American Saga, Kevin Costner’s highly-anticipated western movie, has revealed its first teaser trailer – and it’s a two-part motion picture event.

Costner is a legend of the screen, but he’s perhaps best known to the masses in recent years for playing John Dutton III in Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan’s flagship western series.

However, he’s also been the subject of alleged behind-the-scenes drama, with the show set to come to an end later this year and Costner reportedly being too wrapped up with production on his new movie to commit to the shooting schedule for the final episodes.

Nevertheless, he’s been hard at work on Horizon, a two-part “American Saga” that’ll hit cinemas in its entirety in summer 2024.

Kevin Costner’s Horizon western drops first teaser and release window

Horizon: An American Saga will hit cinemas in two parts: the first will be released in June 2024, and the second will arrive on the big screen in August. Check out the first teaser below:

In an earlier interview with Deadline, Costner said: “I commissioned this story in 1988. Single movie, two-hander. A conventional Western with a beginning, middle, and end. I couldn’t get anybody to make it.

“Eight years later, I started thinking about the story, started writing with a partner, and it ended up being four screenplays. So I reverse-engineered everything from 1988. I thought it was really good. But I still couldn’t get anybody to make it… I don’t know why, but I have not let go of this one. I’ve pushed it into the middle of the table three times in my career and didn’t blink. This is my fourth.”

Set before and after the Civil War, the movies are set to explore the expansion and settlement of the American west. “America’s expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it,” Costner said.

“Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters’ life and death decisions.”

Earlier reports had suggested Horizon would be split into four movies, but that direction has evidently changed in development. It also received an R-rating for “violence, some nudity, and sexuality.”

Horizon: An American Saga will premiere in June 2024 and August 2024. You can also read more about Yellowstone and its spinoffs in the hubs below:

