Apex Legends players disappointed as Horizon is skipped for Heirloom yet again

Apex Legends players have been left frustrated that Horizon has, once again, been passed over for an Heirloom as Ash has now got one.

While Apex Legends has a whole host of cosmetics for players to collect, there are none more sought-after than Heirlooms.

These unique melee weapons, which don’t give you any sort of competitive advantage, tie into the character’s backstory and are typically limited to one per season – with them being released during a collection event.

Ash will receive hers – the Strongest Link – during the upcoming Sun Squad collection event, becoming the 15th legend to get an Heirloom set. However, fans are disappointed that longer-standing legends have been passed over in favor of the simulacrum pilot, especially when it comes to Horizon.

Article continues after ad

Apex Legends fans still begging for Horizon Heirloom after all this time

It’s been close to 900 days since the Gravitational Manipulator was introduced to the battle royale and has still yet to get an Heirloom, being passed over by multiple newer legends. At this point, its also nailed on that she’ll surpass the 910 days wait that Crypto had for his Heirloom.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That fact has annoyed some fans who are desperate to see her get one. “She’ll be the longest one in apex history so far that’s not cool!” said one. “I thought she was next. I’ve had shards for over a year now cmonnnnnnn,” added another.

“Had the shards sitting for so long now that I’ve dropped the game since there is nothing Horizon related this battle pass,” another commented. “By the time it comes out I would probably lose interest altogether.”

Article continues after ad

Other players suggested that Horizon mains may finally get their wish when the next Heirloom comes around, but we’ll have to wait and see. Heirlooms do typically come with a character buff too, and Horizon’s recent nerf has caused her to slip down the pick rate charts a bit, so it would make sense.