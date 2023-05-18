Kevin Costner shares epic Western update after Yellowstone cancelation

After the official announcement of Yellowstone’s cancelation, Kevin Costner has shared an update of his Western movie saga.

Paramount’s smash hit show Yellowstone rode its way into audiences’ hearts in 2018, but now it seems like fans will be taking one last trip to the Dutton ranch before the sun sets.

After coming back for Season 5 Part 1 in November 2022, the show was confirmed to be canceled after Season 5 Part 2 premieres in November of this year. While there’s been a lot of turmoil around the show’s production, it’s incredibly sad to say goodbye to such an enriching show.

While fans are awaiting the end of their favorite cowboy-themed show, Kevin Costner, the lead star of Yellowstone, has given the world an update on his new Western-centric project.

In a tweet posted yesterday, Costner shared a photo of his director’s chair for Horizon, the film he’s currently working on, with the message: “We’re deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven’t felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves. Can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

While there’s no official plot for the film, it’s supposed to be set in pre and post-American Civil War and depict the expansion of the American west. Costner has co-written, produced, and directed the film while also playing one of the starring roles. The rest of the movie’s cast is incredibly stacked with the likes of Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Giovanni Ribisi, and Thomas Haden Church.

Though Costner’s excitement about his project is great to see, it’s rumored that he had a lot of behind-the-scenes drama with Yellowstone due to scheduling. While the star has never given an official statement explaining his departure from the show, his work on Horizon could be the key reason why he wanted to leave.

Another reason could be his alleged tension on set with showrunner and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. According to a Yellowstone insider, who spoke to the New York Post, there was “respect” between Costner and Sheridan, but the production staff could tell there was also “friction”. Another source went on to explain that there was an element of ego at play and it wasn’t just Costner’s, as they stated: “Taylor is the star of his show. He’s the most important person on all of his shows.”

Whether it was the supposed issue between Costner and Sherdian or Costner simply had too much on his plate as he was putting together an entire movie series, Yellowstone fans will miss Costner on the show, but are still excited that the star is incredibly passionate about his next project.

Part 1 of Yellowstone Season 5 is available to stream on Paramount+ now. You can also find our other Yellowstone content below:

