Joker: Folie à Deux cinematographer claims sequel is “risky and surprising”

Joker: Folie à Deux’s cinematographer recently explained that the sequel is incredibly “risky and surprising.”

One of the most highly anticipated upcoming sequels is undoubtedly Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to 2019’s Joker.

Joker starred Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, an unstable failed comedian who morphed into the anti-establishment murderer Joker. Phoenix will return for the sequel along with Lady Gaga as Joker’s love interest, Harley Quinn.

While the movie isn’t slated to hit theaters until 2024, Joker 2’s cinematographer has recently given fans an insight into the anticipated film.

Article continues after ad

Joker 2 will be a roller coaster of surprises for fans

Cinematographer Lawrence Sher, who also worked on the first Joker movie, recently spoke to Direct Magazine about the project.

Article continues after ad

“Next year we’re releasing the new Joker movie, and we’re currently in the final stages of post-production,” Sher said.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

He added, “It’s a pretty risky movie, and it’s going to be surprising for people. I’m so excited for everyone to see it.”

While there’s no official synopsis for Joker: Folie à Deux, the movie will be centered around Joker and Harley’s blossoming relationship, and a portion of it will take place in Arkham Asylum, the psychiatric hospital/prison found in Gotham City.

Article continues after ad

It’s also rumored that Joker 2 will also be a musical, and Lady Gaga’s inclusion has fans speculating that she will be singing at some point.

Article continues after ad

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4, 2024. You can read more about Joker 2 here, and check out some of our other superhero hubs below:

The Batman Part II | Superman: Legacy | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Deadpool 3