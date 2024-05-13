Joker 2 star reveals mysterious role after shock appearance in trailer

Not much is known about the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux besides its status as a jukebox musical, but actor and filmmaker Steve Coogan has dropped some hints about the mysterious role he will be playing.

The actor appeared in a quick cameo moment in the movie’s first official trailer (1:33) in a scene where he is asking Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) why his overall demeanor has changed.

Coogan went on to give away a few crumbs on the identity of his character, telling Deadline, “Can I tell you more about it? I’m in it. I have a very interesting scene with Joaquin Phoenix. I play a sort of a CNN-type reporter who interviews him in his cell. Beyond that, I don’t know. I’ve not seen it. I’m as in the dark as anyone else.”

While no one expected Coogan to give away any spoilers, he wasn’t exactly truthful about the profession his character will have in the movie.

One of the most popular Joker 2 fan theories is that every scene that takes place in Gotham City is actually part of a shared hallucination between Fleck and Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga).

There’s a scene in the same trailer that shows the couple dancing on the roof of the Hotel Arkham, which could be their diluted version of the real Arkham Asylum for the Criminally Insane.

Coogan may be a CNN-type reporter to Fleck and Quinn, but his role could be that of one of the Asylum’s doctors, and the “interview” he has with Joker could just be a therapy session.

Much like Coogan, the rest of the ensemble cast consisting of Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Ken Leung, and Harry Lawtey are also in undisclosed roles at this time, so audiences will have to wait until the Joker 2 premiere to get any answers.

Joker: Folie à Deux dances into theaters on October 4, 2024.