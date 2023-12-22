Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the second movie in the aquatic superhero series. But is that the end of the line for Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry, or might a third movie happen?

Aquaman 2 – aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – currently carries a Rotten Tomatoes score of 36%. Which isn’t great.

We awarded the movie two stars, stating in the Dexerto review that “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom isn’t quite the unmitigated disaster many predicted – although it’s nevertheless far from the triumphant farewell that DCEU devotees no doubt hoped for.”

The movie hit screens this week, and is predicted to have a middling opening weekend. Which isn’t great when the movie’s reported budget is more than $200 million. So what does that mean for the future of the franchise?

Will there be an Aquaman 3?

Jason Momoa – who plays Aquaman – wants to make a threequel, but states that the decision is out of his hands, telling Entertainment Tonight: “I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice.”

Peter Safran – who runs DC Studios alongside James Gunn – recently said of the Aquaman movies (as written by The Hollywood Reporter) that “If it’s the end of the journey, fine… it feels like a very complete story when you watch the two films together.” Which doesn’t sound like much of an endorsement.

So based on those two quotes, we reckon that this iteration of Aquaman is done.

That said, writer-director James Wan wouldn’t be averse to a sequel. “I haven’t directed a third movie before,” Wan told Empire back in October. “So I’d be open to doing another [Aquaman] if I got the same freedom I’ve had on these first two. I’m not sure what direction [Gunn and Safran] are going in, though, so who knows? I’ve learned to never say never.”

