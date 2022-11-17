Fast and Furious 10 is now the 4th most expensive movie of all time

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Grab a Corona for Universal, because Fast and Furious 10 has a huge budget – it’s now the fourth most expensive movie of all time, beating Avatar and many others.

The Fast Saga began with The Fast and the Furious, a pulse-racing, peak-2001 Point Break clone that became the unlikely launching pad for one of the most successful Hollywood franchises ever.

Naturally, the budgets have ramped up with each entry. The first cost a humble $38 million, while the eighth and nine entries were between $200-250 million.

Fast X, the 10th and penultimate outing for la familia, isn’t pinching the pennies – it’s the most expensive sequel by a massive distance.

Fast and Furious 10 becomes 4th most expensive movie ever made

According to a new report from The Wrap, the budget for Fast and Furious 10 has ballooned to an eye-watering $340 million.

Prior to this, the franchise’s largest budget went to The Fate of the Furious with $250 million, coming off the back of Fast and Furious 7 becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

“The surging price tag, which factors in tax-incentive offsets, can be blamed on numerous budget-busting elements: increased salaries for series star Vin Diesel and the rest of the franchise’s ensemble cast, general increases in production costs caused by global inflation and charges for testing requirements mandated by [global restrictions],” the report states.

To put that amount into context, Fast X is more expensive than Avengers: Infinity War, Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, and every Star Wars movie.

Most expensive movies of all time

Below you’ll find a list of the most expensive movies ever made, starting with the biggest budget and including Fast X. Note: this is unadjusted for inflation – if it was adjusted, Fast X would rank sixth.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides: $379 million

Avengers: Age of Ultron: $365 million

Avengers: Endgame: $356 million

Fast X: $340 million

Avengers: Infinity War : $325 million

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End: $300 million

Justice League: $300 million

Solo: A Star Wars Story: $275 million

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: $275 million

John Carter: $264 million

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: $263 million

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: $262 million

Tangled: $260 million

The Lion King: $260 million

Star Wars: The Force Awakens: $259 million

Spider-Man 3: $258 million

Beauty and the Beast: $255 million

Avatar: The Way of Water: $250 million

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: $250 million

Furious 7: $250 million

The Fate of the Furious: $250 million

No Time to Die: $250 million

Thor: Love and Thunder $250 million

Plot details regarding Fast and Furious 10 are being kept under wraps, but there are notable additions to the cast this time: Brie Larson and Jason Momoa, the latter of whom is playing the villain.

Fast X is due for release on May 19, 2023.