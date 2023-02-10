James Gunn says Snyderverse Netflix campaign is “wackiest” thing ever

James Gunn has responded to Zack Snyder fans constantly asking for the old DCEU to be sold to Netflix – he thinks it’s the “wackiest hashtag ever.”

Zack Snyder isn’t to blame for the fall of the DCEU. He produced one of the genre’s finest movies with Man of Steel, and Batman v Superman remains a fascinatingly divisive take on the superhero mythos. Don’t get us started on Justice League, either.

It boils down to the numbers, and it’s clear something had to change. Despite a vocal fanbase, the DCEU has grossed $6.1 billion across 11 movies, with Snyder’s movies underperforming at the box office compared to the MCU.

Article continues after ad

With James Gunn and Peter Safran poised to reboot and rebuild the DCU, Snyderverse loyalists want to see their story continued – but it ain’t gonna happen any time soon.

James Gunn responds to Snyderverse Netflix campaign

In response to a fan spreading the #sellthesynderversetonetflix hashtag, Gunn wrote: “I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked).”

Gunn also tweeted: “[Snyder] contacted me to express his support about my choices. He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world-building he’s doing now.”

Article continues after ad

Later this year, Snyder will release Rebel Moon on Netflix, kicking off the start of his new sci-fi franchise that originated as a Star Wars pitch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Basically, fans want to see the Darkseid saga teased in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which would have seen Superman falling to the Anti-Life Equation in the “Knightmare” future.

Prior to its release, Snyder told The New York Times it was “the last movie I make for the DCU”, but his supporters refuse to give up. Maybe they’ll join Gunn under the sun of his new cinematic universe, but we doubt it.

In the meantime, check out our other superhero hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Shazam 2 | The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | The Flash Season 9 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse