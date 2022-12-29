Is there ever going to be a Gremlins 3?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Will there be a Gremlins 3? Another sequel to Joe Dante’s Christmas classic is long overdue, but will we ever see Gizmo and co. return for a third movie?

First unleashed in 1984, Gremlins brought a zany, macabre strain of fun to the festive season, not to mention an unbearably cute mascot with Gizmo, the brown-and-white, big-eared mogwai.

In the decades since, Gremlins has been discovered by each new generation as a gateway horror and holiday rewatchable. It was followed by Gremlins 2: The New Batch, an altogether lighter, more satirical installment that traded the scares for laughs.

There’s been rumblings of a franchise revival for years – so, will there ever be a Gremlins 3?

Article continues after ad

Will Gremlins 3 happen?

There’s a bright light: Gremlins 3 is in the works, with Chris Columbus already confirming he’s written a script.

News of another entry in the Gremlins franchise emerged in 2013, with Vulture reporting Warner Bros. was in the midst of negotiations with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment to reboot it.

Soon, the project was described as a remake, with Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg tapped to produce – however, it was put on hold by 2015, and original star Zach Galligan confirmed the next movie wouldn’t be a reboot nor a remake.

In 2016, Galligan told Bleeding Cool: “Now, Chris Columbus didn’t have anything to do with Gremlins 2 – because by his own admission he didn’t see a franchise.

Article continues after ad

“There will never be a remake, there will never be a reboot, there will only be a sequel. He has been aggressively working on a Gremlins 3 that takes place in present day.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“He tantalizingly says there will be some new characters and some old characters – I guess in the style of a Force Awakens type sequel – one thing we know for sure is they have a writer on board [Carl Ellsworth].”

In 2017, Columbus told Slash Film the threequel would address the idea that Gizmo should be killed if his body can cause such mayhem with some spilled water. It will also return to the darker, meaner tone of the first movie.

Article continues after ad

“I’m really proud of the script. It is as twisted and dark as anything, so we’ll see,” he said.

“It’s always a budgetary conversation when we’re going to shoot it. I wanted to go back to the really twisted sensibility of the first movie. I found that was a very easy place for me to fall back into and start writing again so hopefully we’ll see that movie soon.”

Two years ago, Columbus reiterated that he wants to make Gremlins 3, and it will have minimal CGI. “I wrote a script, so there is an existing script. We’re working out some rights issues right now, so we’re just trying to figure out when the best time to make that film would be,” he told Collider.

Article continues after ad

“I would still do it the same way – I would do it as tangible puppets, not CGI. Maybe having — you know we had one stop-motion scene in the first Gremlins, but I don’t think I’d use much CGI in Gremlins 3.”

That’s everything we know about Gremlins 3 right now. In the meantime, check out our other TV and movie hubs below:

M3GAN | Constantine 2 | Scream 6 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Avatar 2 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse