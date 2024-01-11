Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who’s the most “annoying” of them all? In the world of Virgin River, some fans are stating that Mel easily holds the title.

Alas for Virgin River fans, new installments are a way off from arriving onto TV screens. With Season 5 only having wrapped up last month, Season 6 has been confirmed – but no release date is currently set in stone.

With that in mind, plenty of fans have turned to bingewatching Seasons 1-5, with many making new observations along the way.

The minds of many have turned to the question of who the most “annoying” character in Virgin River could be, with one answer proving to be popular.

Is Mel the most “annoying” character in Virgin River?

For some Reddit users, the most “annoying” character in Virgin River is an accolade that can only fall to one person – Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge).

Mel is the main character who kicks off the journey into Virgin River, moving from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town, and is surprised by what – and who – she finds.

“I have to vent! I find Mel so condescending towards others and sometimes so self-centered,” Redditor dariamorgendorferr posted on a thread. “In s5e9 When Jack wants to talk about trying again she dismisses him entirely and when he asks to go for a hike instead of her going on her run she basically rolls her eyes at him. She really grinds my gears and yet I am still watching the show?”

“I didn’t even read what you said I just agree that Mel is so damn annoying,” another added, with a third commenting, “She annoys me too. Not so much in those examples, but her general tone in many situations is just cold and condescending from my perspective. Even when she’s ‘warm’, she’s unconvincing.”

However, other fans say that Mel needs to be cut a great deal of slack, having suffered through terrible traumas throughout her journey of falling in love with Jack (Martin Henderson).

“She wanted time to herself to clear her mind she just had a miscarriage after wanting her own baby for years and she had a stillborn before as well. That is really hard on a person I didn’t find her rude at all. I found Jack over stepping honestly. He needed to give her space,” one Redditor argued.

“I say cut Jack some slack. He takes his cues from Mel,” said another. “She told him that she was so driven to continue trying to have a baby that she felt guilty when an argument with Mark led to the fatal car crash. She broached the subject of having a baby first. She’s the one who immediately decided to go to the clinic, signaling to Jack that she was intent on having a baby.

“Their conversation where he says he’s available for the follow up appointment was after she had the d&c and it seems that the subject had been discussed with the doctor then. He’s trying to be supportive but he’s not used to Mel not talking everything out immediately like she usually does.”

Whether Mel is written as she appears in the Virgin River books is another question entirely, but could possibly contribute to why viewers find her so “annoying” in the show.

“I agree. She is nothing like that in the books,” one user pointed out. “I stopped watching halfway through season 2. She’s miserable. I’ve read all the books and I recommend them, they’re great. The main character changes with each book, but the cool thing is, all of the past characters and their storylines continue in the background. So you really love the community and everyone individually. She was never meant to be the main character.”

Virgin River Season 5 is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out our other coverage below: