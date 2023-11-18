Invincible Season 2, Episode 3, “This Missive, This Machination”, just dropped, and it’s given fans plenty to mull over. Aside from serving up the Prime Video series’ most brutal beatdown yet, Episode 3 also delivers a massive cliffhanger involving superhero-turned-villain Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons).

It’s a shocking scene, not least of all because Omni-Man has been MIA since Invincible Season 1’s finale, “Where I Really Come From.” In that episode, Omni-Man flies off into space after failing to convince his son, Mark Grayson / Invincible (Steven Yeun), to join him in conquering the Earth.

That said, Invincible Season 2 hasn’t been entirely devoid of Omni-Man action prior to Episode 3’s release. An alternate universe version of the character appears during the opening of Episode 1, “A Lesson For Your Next Life,” living in a world where Mark agreed to take over the planet.

But back in the mainstream Invincible universe, Omni-Man remains unaccounted for – until now, at least. Warning: major spoilers for Invincible Season 2, Episode 3 to follow.

Invincible Season 2: Omni-Man cliffhanger explained

While “This Missive, This Machination” devotes a substantial chunk of its screentime to Seth Rogen’s Allen the Alien, Invincible Season 2’s third installment finds room to advance Mark’s journey, too. Notably, Episode 3 sees Invincible agree to accompany a bug-like being to the planet Thraxa, to save the people there from an impending catastrophe.

This turns out to be a ruse, however, and just before the credits roll, Thraxa’s “monarch” stands revealed as none other than Omni-Man. “Hello, son,” the one-time champion of justice says, his hand outstretched to Mark. “It’s been a while.” Visibly overwhelmed, Mark blurts out “Dad” – annnnnd: cut to black.

It’s a devastating cliffhanger, especially given Omni-Man’s demeanor. When he and Mark last shared the screen together, Omni-Man was borderline deranged. By contrast, in “This Missive, This Machination,” Omni-Man is seemingly back to his old self, leaving viewers to wonder what he has planned for Mark.

Invincible’s Viltrumites are on the warpath in Season 2

Whatever Omni-Man is up to, there’s a decent chance it’s got something to do with the Viltrumite trio that also plays a small yet memorable part in Invincible Season 2, Episode 3. Hailing from the same planet as Omni-Man, Viltrum, this deadly triple threat effortlessly dispatches Allen the Alien after he refuses to divulge any information about Mark or his father.

They aren’t the only menace out for Invincible’s blood, either. Season 2’s overarching antagonist Angstrom Levy is still at large and desperate for revenge on Mark following the events of Episode 1. It’s unclear what Levy’s plan is at this stage, although it seems to rely on his ability to travel the multiverse.

