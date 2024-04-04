Is there an Invincible Season 2 Episode 9?

Invincible Season 2 Episode 8 ends on a rather downbeat note — so, is Episode 9 coming out next week?

Invincible Season 2 has been extraordinary, bolstering its title as the best superhero TV on TV right now. The new season picked up with Mark in the fallout of his catastrophic brawl with Omni-Man, with his mother (and everyone around him) trying to come to terms with what happened.

After reuniting with his dad in the mid-season finale, Part 2 put Mark in a precarious position: he was ordered to continue Nolan’s mission and prepare Earth for Viltrumite rule, or else millions would die. That’s not all he’s had on his plate: his relationship with Amber was falling apart, he had a baby brother to look after, and then there’s the small matter of Angstrom Levy.

Episode 8 just dropped on Prime Video, so Invincible fans will likely be hoping to see Episode 9 next week — here’s what you should know.

Will there be an Invincible Season 2 Episode 9?

Invincible Season 2 Episode 9 doesn’t exist. The second season ended with Episode 8, so you’ll just have to wait patiently for Season 3.

This could be tough to swallow, given the show only returned to our screens four weeks ago. Robert Kirkman and Co. decided to split Season 2 in half, believing viewers would need a breather after Episode 4 (and the rest of the episodes may have got lost in the Christmas shuffle).

Don’t worry, though: while Season 2 took two-and-a-half years to come out, Season 3 should be here by 2025, all things going well.

“For us, we know that this big break was not fun. We’ve been working hard to get a lot of backlog done,” he explained. “We wanna time this animation thing appropriately. So, yeah, we’ve been working. We’re banking episodes, we know what’s going on,” Steven Yeun told Collider.

Kirkman also said: “Once Season 2 comes out, hopefully, it should be smooth sailing from there on. There won’t be these big, large gaps, theoretically.”

In the meantime, you can read more about Invincible’s enormous voice cast and its incredible soundtrack.