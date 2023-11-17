Invincible fans “crying” over “insane” beatdown in Episode 3

Invincible just brought one of the comic’s most brutal, horrific beatdowns to life in Season 2 Episode 3, and it’s been hailed by fans as one of the show’s best, saddest scenes.

Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen), the friendly Unopan planetary evaluation officer who once scrapped with Invincible after a huge astro-navigational mistake led him to Earth instead of Urath, hasn’t been seen much in Season 2. In the closing scene of the first season, he warned Mark that the Viltrumites would be coming for him.

Article continues after ad

Episode 3 rectifies his absence by giving him his own title card and chronicling his backstory before he touches down on Talescria to brief the Coalition of Planets on Invincible – and how he could be the key to dismantling the Viltrum empire.

Article continues after ad

After catching up with Thaedus (Peter Cullen), Allen grabs some food with General Telia (Tatiana Maslany) – but their dinner is cut short. Spoilers to follow…

Invincible fans shocked by Allen’s fight in Season 2 Episode 3

Just as Allen is about to tell Telia about Thaedus’ suspicions of a mole in the council, he’s blasted out of the eatery into outer space. It wasn’t an accident: it’s three Viltrumites, one of whom is Thula, armed with a spear in her braided hair. They want to know about Mark and say they’ll consider letting him live if he tells them what they want to know – as Allen points out, this is at odds with their usual “kill first, ask questions… never” policy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Allen gives Telia a reassuring look before getting snarky with the conquerors, who proceed to batter him ruthlessly within a millimeter of his life. One of them delivers a haymaker that knocks his eye out, before Lucan rips off his arm and whacks him back to Thula, culminating in a punch to the gut that splatters his insides from his back like a Mortal Kombat fatality.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Reacting to the scene, one fan wrote: “IM CRYING AT THIS NEW INVINCIBLE EPISODE SEASON 2 EPISODE 3 HOLY SH*T!!! SEEING THIS SCENE FROM COME TO LIFE WAS INSANE.”

Article continues after ad

“Seeing Allen the Alien get destroyed by 3 Viltrumites in the new #Invincible episode [is] one of the saddest scenes of the entire series,” another posted. “”LET ME HAVE MY NERDGASM ITS FUCKING THULA OMG. Also the pain I just went through to watch my man Allen get his sh*t rocked like this makes me heartbroken after that talk,” a third tweeted.

Article continues after ad

“Just finished watching The Latest Episode of Invincible. Bro. Allen didn’t deserve to get JUMPED like THAT,” a fourth wrote. “MATE that fight scene with Allen the Alien in #Invincible was incredible & had so much depth. Loved it. Actually moved me. Phenomenal, honestly,” a fifth wrote.

Article continues after ad

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.