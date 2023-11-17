Invincible Season 2: Who are the Viltrumites in Episode 3?

In Invincible Season 2 Episode 3, Allen the Alien faces off against three brutal Viltrumites – but who are they?

Viltrum is still a looming threat in Invincible. In Season 1, it was initially sold as a “cool blue oasis” and haven of advancement in health and technology, home to a race that has dedicated itself to helping lesser-developed worlds make huge leaps toward prosperity and protect those who need them.

By the end, the lie gave way to the truth: Viltrumites are natural-born conquerors, hellbent on forcing planets to join their empire by submission. They’re also the most formidable opponents in any galaxy, using their immense power sets to neutralize anyone brave enough to take them on; if you thought Nolan was tough, just wait.

In Season 2 Episode 3, as widely suspected prior to the show’s return, Allen fights three Viltrumites – but who are they? Spoilers to follow…

Who are the Viltrumites in Invincible Season 2 Episode 3?

Three Viltrumites appear in Invincible Season 2 Episode 3, but we only know two of them: Thula and Lucan.

Thula, voiced by Grey DeLisle, is the only one of the trio who speaks in the episode. She demands that Allen tells them everything he knows about Nolan and Mark, and when he doesn’t comply, they each take turns battering him in outer space.

Lucan may not speak, but we’re certain it’s him as he’s a character in the comics. It’s believed he’s voiced by Phil LaMarr, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

As for the other Viltrumite, he remains a mystery for now. He’s got blonde hair, a mustache, and rocks a pair of rather dapper ski shades, but his name is never mentioned nor is it listed in the credits – on account of him not speaking. He looks similar to one of the Viltrumites in the same moment in the comic, but the source material doesn’t provide his name either.

We’re not going to spoil anything that happens in the comics, but we’ll say this: you can expect to see Thula and Lucan again as the Viltrum empire creeps into the foreground of Invincible Season 2.

