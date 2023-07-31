Invincible movie: Everything we know so far

Here’s everything we know about the Invincible movie, including any release date updates, plot and cast speculation, and more.

At the start of 2021, you’d be hard-pressed to find people who were familiar with Invincible, Robert Kirkman’s brutal Image Comics series. However, Prime Video’s adaptation hit screens in March of that year, and it was an extraordinary success, attracting rave reviews and an immediately obsessed audience.

The show follows Mark Grayson, a 17-year-old high schooler who begins his transformation into a superhero under the watchful eye of Omni-Man, his father and the most powerful being on Earth. While he wants to be a friendly neighborhood, all-seeing, all-helping hero, he struggles to balance his everyday responsibilities and his corrosive relationship with his dad, especially as the truth of his origins come to light.

Article continues after ad

While Season 2 is due to premiere later in 2023, right now we’re more interested in the live-action Invincible movie – so, here’s what we know.

Sadly, the Invincible movie doesn’t have a release date right now.

News of a film adaptation first emerged via The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg attached to write, direct and produce the movie. Kirkman will also serve as a producer via Skybound Entertainment’s first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

Article continues after ad

“For nearly a decade I’ve had to endure the ‘what about Invincible?’ question as fans have watched The Walking Dead grow into the multimedia monstrosity it has become over the years,” Kirkman said in his original statement.

“The answer was always that we were waiting for the right team to partner with. That team has arrived! The esteemed misters Goldberg and Rogen have proven themselves to be top-notch directors with a keen collective eye for stunning visuals after slumming it by writing hit after juggernaut hit.”

Article continues after ad

After the show’s release in 2021, Kirkman confirmed the movie was still in development, but updates have been few and far between. Earlier this year, in an interview with Comic Book to mark Invincible’s 20th anniversary, Kirkman reaffirmed: “We’re very much still working on [the movie].

“Sometimes movies take a little bit longer. I think it’s safe to say, if anything, the show has just helped that immensely. People are very excited about that movie potential at Universal. So we’re riding that excitement and trying to push things forward as quickly as possible.”

Article continues after ad

Most recently, Kirkman spoke to Screen Rant at San Diego Comic-Con, where he was asked for an update on the project. Unfortunately, it’s “all stalled” due to the writers and actors’ strikes, and “rightly so,” he said.

“Everybody’s doing a great thing trying to make sure that future generations get to be able to work and thrive and survive in this industry. Everything’s been put on pause, but it’s something that I know Universal is very invested in, and it’s something that we’ve been working on behind the scenes up to this point. Hopefully, I’ll be able to answer this question in a more answerable way at some point in the future.”

Article continues after ad

Invincible movie cast: Who’d be in it?

There’s no official cast details for the Invincible movie right now.

There’s a good reason for this: nobody has been cast, to our knowledge, as the film is still in early development. So, fans have shared their own ideas of who could take on each role.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Steven Yeun voices Mark in the series, and while he’s pitch-perfect for the character, he’s too old in real life to play him in live-action. The common consensus is that the role should be given to a young newcomer or rising star, while the surrounding supporting roles could be played by bigger names.

Article continues after ad

Aka, Omni-Man needs a heavy hitter. JK Simmons is near-irreplaceable, and if he didn’t want to reprise his role in the movie, it’d be a tough suit to fill. However, there are a few options: Jon Hamm would be an excellent choice, as would Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Chris Pine, Kyle Chandler, or David Harbour.

We’ll update this space as soon as we know more.

Invincible movie plot: What would it be about?

We don’t have any official plot details, but we’re expecting the Invincible movie so cover similar ground to Season 1: Mark getting to grips with his powers and coming to blows with Omni-Man.

Article continues after ad

Upon the film’s first announcement, Kirkman said: “Invincible‘s surprising, edgy, shocking, and oftentimes blood-soaked story couldn’t be in more capable hands. With the team of Rogen, Goldberg and Universal, I’m very confident this will be another superhero movie, in a long line of superhero movies that continues to prove that it’s a viable, thrilling genre that will keep people coming to the cinema for years to come.”

Rogen and Goldberg added: “No matter how much damage it causes our bodies, minds, and our most intimate relationships with those we love, we will not rest until Invincible is as great a movie as it deserves to be.”

Article continues after ad

Prime Video

The film won’t be a straight live-action copy of the show’s plot. “There will definitely be some significant differences between the movie and the television show. People will easily be able to tell them apart… we’re definitely working to make sure that the two can exist and complement each other,” Kirkman earlier said, as per EW.

Earlier this year, Rogen spoke to Comic Book for The Super Mario Bros Movie and discussed how the Invincible series has influenced their outlook on the project. “There was a live-action ‘take’ that was different from the animated ‘take,’ as it were. And then the animated show came out that was very faithful to the comic and was incredibly popular,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

“At that point, it seemed like maybe doing a live-action take that was good but very different would be weird, and maybe not acknowledging the things that people liked about the animated version. Then in our heads, the live-action ‘take’ seemed more like it should feel like a live-action adaptation of the cartoon, which is a direct adaptation of the comic.”

Is there an Invincible movie trailer?

No, there’s no trailer for the Invincible movie right now. You can check out the Season 2 teaser below:

Article continues after ad

How to watch Invincible

Invincible Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video, and the second season will drop on the streaming platform later in 2023.

You can find out more about Invincible Season 2 here, and read out our other coverage here. You can also check out our other superhero hubs below:

The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Captain America 4 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4 | The Boys Season 4