What time is Invincible Season 2 Episode 3 out?

Invincible Season 2 Episode 3 is about to drop on Prime Video – so, here’s exactly what time it’ll arrive on streaming, wherever you are in the world.

Last week’s installment of Invincible was jam-packed with action, monsters, and villains: Mark had a monument-shattering rematch against Doc Seismic in Washington, faced off against Darkwing II in Midnight City, flew Amber to the Eiffel Tower (in Vegas), and atoned for Omni-Man’s murder of Aquarus in Atlantis by fighting a deep-sea Death-Dweller. And that’s before we get to whatever the hell is going on with the Lizard League.

All that superhero’ing comes at a price, though: in one of the saddest moments of the previous episode (and the whole series), Mark’s mother sat slumped on the kitchen floor, weeping over Nolan and sobbing even harder at the sight of her son comforting her while suited up.

As the penultimate chapter of the first half of Invincible Season 2 approaches, here’s what time you’ll be able to watch Episode 3.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 3 will drop on Prime Video at 8pm ET on Thursday, November 16.

If you’re in the US, consider yourself lucky – you’re getting the episode a day earlier than everyone else. For others in the UK and abroad, it’ll arrive on Friday, November 17. We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Prime Video below in accordance with your time zone, wherever you are in the world:

5pm PT

8pm ET

9pm Brazil

1am UK

2am Central European Summer Time

5:30am India Standard Time

10am Australia

12pm New Zealand

At the end of last week’s episode, a post-credits scene saw the return of Angstrom Levy, tormenting and interrogating a Mark Grayson variant in the Pentagon in another universe.

Speaking to The Beat, executive producer Simon Racioppa said: “The idea is that he’s seen Mark in countless other dimensions turned terrible and evil. We tried to find what’s on the page and if there were places to enhance that and make it a little more resonate for television.

“On a comic book page, you can choose how fast you read it. On television, it just comes at you. We wanted to make sure we hit all the emotional beats with Angstrom. Also, a lot of our audience may not have read the comics.”

Robert Kirkman added: “We’re having Angstrom Levy be Invincible’s villain at a time when he is worried about who he might be at his core. Angstrom Levy is capable of showing him glimpses of other versions of himself that may reflect the horrors that he is worried that is inside of him. It’s a more character-based dramatic way of exploring the multiverse.”

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-2 are available to stream on Prime Video now. Check out our other coverage below:

